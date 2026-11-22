Win, and they're in? The twists and turns of the Big Ten Championship race have now catapulted No. 14 Oregon into one of the driver's seats after both No. 4 UCLA and No. 6 Indiana lost conference games. The Bruins can still clinch a spot with a win over USC during rivalry week, but Oregon's path to the College Football Playoff has become much more realistic with either a conference title win or an at-large berth.

The AP Poll rankings won't impact the conference races, but the voters could give an early indication of what the CFP Selection Committee may do when their newest rankings are revealed. How far do UCLA and Indiana drop after their conference losses? The Bruins own a road win over Oregon, but the Hoosiers' and Bruins' resumes may be questioned during the week.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Hunter Vaughn (24) attempts to evade Michigan State Spartans defensive back Charles Brantley (4) during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an overtime-filled Saturday, No. 10 BYU survived on the road against Kansas, winning 31-29 in the third overtime period. No. 2 Utah took care of TCU and No. 11 Texas Tech beat Baylor, meaning the Big 12 could have three potential playoff teams. Could the Cougars drop in the AP Poll after a close win over Kansas, or is surviving with a win enough at this point in the season?

No. 5 Miami beat Virginia Tech 28-20 after trailing 17-14 at halftime, and the Hurricanes are now set to face off against No. 10 Wake Forest in the ACC Championship. That one will be a rematch after Miami beat the Demon Deacons earlier in the season.

The tiebreakers for the Big Ten Championship game get interesting if the Bruins are tied with Iowa, Oregon, and Indiana with two conference losses. Regardless of the conference title race, though, the Ducks are still in striking distance of an at-large bid to the 12-team field, depending on the results of rivalry weekend.

Oregon must beat Washington, who just knocked off Indiana, or the Ducs are effectively eliminated from the Big Ten Championship Game as well as the CFP.

Other top-ranked teams like No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Texas, and No. 9 Tennessee all won on Saturday, meaning less shuffling should be expected besides the movement from UCLA and Indiana. The order of the top teams likely stays similar in the AP Poll and the CFP rankings, respectively.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan Jones (8) celebrates against Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kyle Parker (5) in the second half of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, with No. 15 Boise State, No. 16 Ohio State, and No. 17 Kentucky all losing in upsets, where will they fall? The Ducks' resume is boosted by wins over Boise State and Ohio State currently, and either of those teams falling entirely out of the rankings may hurt Oregon's chances of moving ahead of a two-loss team. The Ducks are the highest-ranked three-loss team in the AP Poll and the CFP, although No. 13 Iowa is ahead of Oregon in the AP Poll.

The Buckeyes now have three losses, trending downard heading into The Game against Michigan. Boise State has a second loss, and the Broncos may no longer be the highest-ranked Group of Six team in the AP Poll with No. 22 Liberty's appearance in week 11.

Oregon jumped Iowa in the CFP rankings, but the AP voters have not yet made a similar move. While the Ducks' win over Ohio State takes a blow with the Buckeyes losing to Nebraska, Oregon's win over USC could become a top-15 win.

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Alabama

6. Texas

7. UCLA

8. Tennessee

9. Wake Forest

10. Indiana

11. Texas Tech

12. BYU

13. Oregon

14. Iowa

15. USC

16. Arizona

17. Houston

18. Louisville

19. Ohio State

20. Boise State

21. Liberty

22. Florida

23. Kentucky

24. Ole Miss

25. Oklahoma

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AP Top 25 Poll Week 11

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Notre Dame

4. UCLA

5. Miami

6. Indiana

7. Alabama

8. Texas

9. Tennessee

10. Wake Forest

11. Texas Tech

12. BYU

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

15. Boise State

16. Ohio State

17. Kentucky

18. USC

19. Arizona

20. Houston

21. Louisville

22. Liberty

23. Florida

24. Memphis

25. Ole Miss

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