Oregon Ducks' Will Stein: Hot Commodity For NFL, College Head Coach Candidate?
The Oregon Ducks had one of the best offenses in the country last season. Led by offensive coordinator Will Stein, the Ducks' are set up to have another big year in 2025 thanks to the success in recruiting and the transfer portal.
After two years of directing Oregon's offense, Stein enters a crucial year three where another successful season could lead to a head coaching gig next offseason. His predecessor, Kenny Dillingham, was hired at Arizona State as the head coach after one season in Eugene. Stein could see a rise similar with another top ten offense this season. He also could get an NFL coaching offer.
Stein was selected by ESPN as one of the top assistants coaches in the country heading into the 2025 season. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN labeled Stein as an assistant coach on the Power Four launchpad for a head coaching job.
"He enters his third season leading Oregon's offense and had historic results with veteran quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel. Since the start of the 2023 season, Oregon leads the FBS in scoring at 39.5 points per game and ranks second in yards per play (7.1). If he can produce similar results this fall with Dante Moore, he should be on the radar for solid head coaching gigs," Rittenberg said.
A former quarterback himself, Stein's ability to connect with the quarterbacks has proven key in the success that drives Oregon's offense. Stein has had a massive hand in the development of Gabriel and Nix's career. Both quarterbacks came to Oregon with something to prove and both ended up as NFL Draft selections.
Stein worked with Nix during his final season at Oregon in 2023, where he helped the fifth-year quarterback reach career highs in every major statistical category.
Nix threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns. He completed 77.4 percent of his passes and had only three interceptions. The breakout senior season led to his selection in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.
This past season, Stein worked with Gabriel, who got selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Ducks' offense reached new heights as the team finished 13-1 and were the Big Ten champions.
Stein's work on the recruiting front has been equally as impressive. He's helped Oregon land the No. 5 transfer portal class this offseason. The Ducks secured Nevada transfer Isaiah World, the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 2 player in the portal according to 247Sports. In addition to World, Oregon brought in the No. 3 offensive guard and the No. 21 player in the portal, USC transfer Emmanuel Pregnon.
The Ducks also brought in plenty of talent at the skill positions that fit in Stein's scheme such as Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes. The No. 9 running back in the transfer portal, Hughes should slide right in and replace outgoing starter Jordan James as the lead back in Stein's offense.