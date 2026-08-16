Oregon Ducks Win Total: Over or Under Prediction
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Entering the fifth season under coach Dan Lanning, the Oregon Ducks are among the top contenders to win the national championship, their first in program history. The Ducks are coming off a 2025 season in which they finished with a 13-2 overall record and went 8-1 in Big Ten play.
Both of the Ducks' losses came to the team that won the national championship, coach Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Hoosiers, led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. After losing to the team that eventually went on to win the national championship the last two seasons, the Ducks look to take the next step and win the title fans are desperate for.
With the return of star quarterback Dante Moore and one of the most talented returning rosters in college football, the Ducks have the chance to do just that by delivering the title that generations of fans have been waiting for.
Will Oregon Ducks Beat Projected Win Total?
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ducks' projected win total for this season is 10.5. The betting line for the Ducks to go over 10.5 wins is at +106, while the under is at -130. Given the talent on their roster this season, the Ducks should be able to go over 10.5 wins, finishing with either an 11-1 record or an undefeated regular season.
Both of these finishes should be enough for the Ducks to secure a spot in the Big Ten championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the second time in the last three seasons, along with making the College Football Playoff.
Games on the Ducks' schedule that will determine whether Oregon meets its projected win total will be their two marquee road matchups against the USC Trojans (Sept. 26) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 7).
Lanning aims to keep his unbeaten streak against coach Lincoln Riley’s Trojans with a win at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, while the Nov. 7 showdown against Ryan Day’s Buckeyes could be the game of the season.
The last time the Buckeyes and Ducks met was in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, a game which Ohio State won 41-21 in dominating fashion. Now some of the players on the Ducks' roster, who were on the field when Oregon’s undefeated season was cut short, look to get their redemption against a talented Buckeyes squad, led by offensive talent, including quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, to name a few.
The Ducks will also host the Michigan Wolverines (Nov. 14) and the Washington Huskies (Nov. 28) at Autzen Stadium, two teams that look to make a statement in the Big Ten this season.
Oregon Ducks' Potential Trap Games
This, of course, isn’t counting potential trap games on the Ducks' schedule, including a road trip to Stillwater in Week 2 to face a new-look Oklahoma State Cowboys team led by coach Eric Morris and North Texas transfer quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who led the Big Ten in passing last season.
The Ducks are also set to face the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road on Oct. 24 in Champaign and play the Michigan State Spartans for a Friday night game in East Lansing on Nov. 20, in between their two top home games of the season against Michigan and Washington.
Lanning and the Ducks are set to open the season on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos. The Ducks are currently 24.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The kickoff between the Ducks and Broncos is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.