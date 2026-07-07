Four Things to Know About Oregon’s Biggest Regular Season Test vs. Ohio State

The Oregon Ducks' 2026 season is getting closer to opening at Autzen Stadium, and the Ducks have some of the loftiest expectations surrounding the program in recent memory. The Ducks faced their toughest test in the regular season last season when the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers visited Autzen Stadium, and faced their toughest test of the 2024 season when the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes visited Eugene.

Oregon Ducks Will Face Hostile Crowd in Columbus, Ohio.

September 8, 2012; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer their team during the game against the UCF Knights at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 31-16. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the start of the season around the corner, there is one game on the Ducks ' regular-season slate that stands out as their biggest test of the year.

Perhaps Oregon’s biggest test of the 2026 season won’t be at Autzen Stadium but rather on the road. The Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 7 in Columbus at the Horseshoe for what promises to be another all-time classic. Ducks coach Dan Lanning is 1-1 in his career against Ohio State, defeating them in Eugene in 2024 before falling to Buckeyes coach Ryan Day’s side on January 1, 2025, at the Rose Bowl.

In terms of a game being a “test,” the Buckeyes in Columbus will certainly present one. At the late stages of the season, if the Ducks or Buckeyes both have one loss heading into the matchup, the loser of the game could potentially see their College Football hopes scattered to the wind.

Oregon Defensive Coordinator Chris Hampton Will Have to Slow Down Ohio State Stars

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes' offense could very well be the biggest test new Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton will see all season, as he will be tasked with coming up with a game plan to stop not only Heisman Trophy hopeful quarterback Julian Sayin, but arguably the best wide receiver in all of college football in Jeremiah Smith.

The Ducks should have the advantage in the trenches as far as the defensive line in nearly every game this season, with the entire starting defensive line having chosen to come back to Eugene for another season.

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Will Have to Have Poise

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a media availability on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore will face a massive test in his own right. The Horseshoe is routinely one of the toughest places to play, and Moore will have to call back on his calm demeanor in the Ducks' win over Penn State in Happy Valley to put in a respectable performance away at Ohio State.

Dan Lanning Will Have Massive Test Game Planning for Julian Sayin

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks knock off the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the biggest test in the Ducks' late regular-season game against the Buckeyes will be for coach Dan Lanning. Lanning has shown that he can game plan well against teams coached by Day, evidenced by the Ducks' win over the Buckeyes back in 2024, but he will have to do it on the road this time. Lanning has also been prone to big losses in critical stages, with his two losses last year against the Hoosiers and the blowout loss to the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game two seasons ago.

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