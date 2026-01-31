Oregon Fans Will Love This Dante Moore Prediction

EUGENE – Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore gave up a projected top-two NFL Draft projection in 2026 to return to Oregon for another season. Moore has the potential to elevate his game even further with his return to Eugene.

College football analyst J.D. Pickell revealed that he ranks Moore as the nation’s top quarterback for the 2026 season during his appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show.

Comparing Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore to Other College Quarterbacks

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during the Oregon Ducks media day ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pickell ranked Moore ahead of 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, as well as Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

“I just have the least amount of questions with him, Paul,” Pickell said. “Like, I feel great about the system he’s playing in with Dan Lanning making an internal promotion there for the offensive coordinator. I feel great about the weapons. I feel great about his progress in a one-year sample size out there in Eugene as a starter.”

Moore recorded 30 passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and threw for 3,565 yards in his first season as the Ducks’ starter. He impressed enough in 2025 to become a coveted NFL Draft pick, but Pickell believes that Moore will still improve.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Pickell continued with a Moore prediction that Oregon fans will love to hear.

“So, my thing is Dante Moore made the decision to go back to school. Okay, and if that’s the case, he’s telling you, ‘Hey, I think I can get better.’ Well, if he’s getting better, he’s getting better from the guy who threw 30 touchdowns last year, that only lost one game as a starter in the regular season and the guy that was projected by NFL folks to be a top-two overall pick,” Pickell said. “So, if he’s getting better, Paul, I think he’s a pretty safe bet for the No. 1 quarterback in 2026.”

Moore would be Oregon's first No. 1 overall NFL Draft selection since quarterback George Shaw in 1955.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning added new weapons to surround Moore in the offense in 2026. He’ll return wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan, while Moore will get his first opportunity to target wide receiver Evan Stewart next season. Moore will also have new playmakers in transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks, five-star freshmen wide receivers Gaitlin Bair and Jalen Lott, as well as tight ends Kendre Harrison and Andrew Olesh.

The Ducks quarterback has the opportunity to do things with an extra year of college that he hasn’t accomplished. Moore could play his way into becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist and compete to earn Oregon a National Championship. He risks his top-two draft selection by coming back to Eugene, but the opportunity to make his case as the No. 1 pick in 2027 isn’t out of the question.

How Former Ducks Quarterbacks Benefitted from an Extra Year

Moore cited the desire to be as prepared as possible for the next level as his reason for returning to Oregon. Lanning isn’t unfamiliar with seeing quarterbacks level up during his time as the Ducks’ coach.

Lanning’s only two-year starter at Oregon in his first four years was former Ducks quarterback Bo Nix. Nix experienced success in his first season in Eugene, throwing for 29 touchdowns and leading the Ducks to a 10-3 record.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws out a pass during the first half as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Football Oregon Stanford Football Stanford At Oregon | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But Nix had the best season of his collegiate career in 2023. He threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns and rushed for six other scores. Nix finished third in the Heisman voting after Oregon improved to 12-2 on the season. He not only improved his draft stock in his final season, but the year seemed to ensure his success at the next level, already having led the Denver Broncos to the AFC Championship in just his second season in the league.

If Moore’s final year at Oregon is anything like Nix’s, he could be setting himself up for both short and long-term success.