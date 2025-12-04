Oregon’s Pursuit of 5-Star Chris Henry Jr. Intensifies as Ohio State Stars Join Push

Five-star wide receiver recruit Chris Henry Jr. is currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but has yet to officially sign with the program officially. The staff changes at Ohio State have given the Oregon Ducks the chance to make a massive push to land the five-star recruit.

The battle for Henry Jr. is an intense one, as he is an elite prospect with high potential. With the risk of Henry Jr. flipping to Oregon, or even the Texas Longhorns, who have entered the mix, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is joining the fight for Henry Jr.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin talks to media following the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith posted on social media, calling for Henry Jr. to stick with the Buckeyes. Sayin reposted Smith’s post, joining the pursuit for Henry Jr. to sign with Ohio State.

What makes this more significant is that this is the first post or repost on Sayin’s X account since December of 2024. Sayin is not an active poster, but took to social media for the first time in almost a year to call for the five-star prospect to sign with Ohio State.

Henry Jr. took to social media himself to express why he has not signed, confirming it is because of the coaching changes at Ohio State. With the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator leaving for UCF, Henry Jr. is weighing his options.

Oregon Continues To Fight For Chris Henry Jr.

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Headshot of Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Sayin and Smith are not the only college athletes who have taken to social media to help push for Henry Jr. Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore posted and tagged the recruit in a post saying “Need you by my side.”

Moore took off in his true freshman season with the Oregon Ducks. If the program can also land Henry Jr., he and Moore could become one of the best wide receiver duos in college football next season.

Henry Jr. also has a couple of connections to Oregon. Both running back Jordon Davison and linebacker Nasir Wyatt played with Henry Jr. at Mater Dei.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning continuously used the motto, “If you’re good enough, you’re old enough,” this year. With Henry Jr.'s talent, he has the opportunity to earn playing time quickly with the Oregon Ducks, just as Moore and Davison have.

How Chris Henry Jr. Can Imact Oregon’s Recruiting Class

Henry Jr. is the No. 7 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 wide receiver, and the No. 1 player from California, per the Rivals Industry Rankings. He is a talented five-star prospect who would boost an already elite recruiting class.

Chris Henry Jr., Mater Dei wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks’ recruiting class is ranked No. 3 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten, per On3. The class features five five-star and 11 four-star recruits. Adding another five-star commit would catapult the Ducks, possibly taking over as the No. 1 recruiting class.

The Oregon Ducks understand it is not too late to recruit Henry Jr. and that the program still has a chance. Their relentlessness in recruiting him despite his commitment could be paying off. As players continue to take to social media to push for Henry Jr., his recruitment is something to monitor, as Oregon has a real chance to flip his commitment.

