Oregon Football's Bo Nix: Highlights From Revealing Docuseries Include Dan Lanning Insight
Former Oregon Duck quarterback Bo Nix's final season at Auburn was not what he expected. As a result, he entered the transfer portal and committed to Oregon and coach Dan Lanning—certainly, a life changing decision.
In the second episode of Nix’s docuseries 'Grit & Glory: Journey To The Draft,' Oregon coach Dan Lanning, former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and current Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein reveal how Nix became one of the greatest Duck quarterbacks ever.
“When he got to Oregon, one of my biggest challenges with him was (to tell him) you don’t have to do everything. Just do your job. You are so talented you don’t have to make every play,” said former Ducks offensive coordinator and current Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham. “Bo can do anything he wants on the football field. I saw a guy be comfortable with his own skin, and a guy transition from ‘I need to be perfect to accept who I am’ and one who actually loves this game.”
Coach Lanning echoed Nix's special abilities.
“Because he is such a talented player, there were times where coming in you felt like you knew he can make the play on his own,” said coach Lanning. “When you put great players around him, he realized he could let these guys make the plays for him rather than him having to make the plays. So, seeing him make great decisions, taking care of the ball so that you have the record-breaking completion percentage (77.4) was something special."
As Nix prepares for training camp with the Broncos, he brings a work ethic to the field that few can match.
“Every single day you are going to get the exact same person, the exact same intensity level, the exact same competitiveness, and when your teammates see that they respect it,” said Dillingham. “(He) knows that they have that relationship I think he learned over his time at Oregon—how to lead genuinely and not forced.”
How Nix performs in the NFL is yet to be seen. But there is little doubt about his impact on Oregon football.
“He’ll go down as one of the great ones like there is a lot of unreal, unworldly, talented guys that have played quarterback here and I think Bo will be up there with all of them,” Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein said. “This year is arguably the best statistical year in the history of Oregon football for a quarterback, the legacy that he left and what he’s done for this program. He’s special and he’ll be there with all the greats at Oregon.”
Nix’s perspective on his time as a Duck is in many ways unique.
“I hope I’ve left (Oregon) in a better place than when I found it,” said Nix. “At the same time, they will make strides themselves and be better. To me (this) is a lot more about what we can do off the field. What kind of relationships you can build. I’ve got a lot of relationships through Oregon that I will have for a very long time.”
By most all accounts, Denver has drafted a player that appears to bring all the right tools to become the Broncos’ next quarterback.