Oregon Football's Bo Nix Learning From Tom Brady, Jay Z
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix joined legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and rapper, producer and entrepreneur Jay Z to discuss sports and business.
Michael Rubin, the billionaire founder and CEO of Fanatics, shared photos on Sunday of Brady and Jay Z sharing breakfast with NFL rookies including Nix, No. 1-overall NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams, No. 2-overall selection Jayden Daniels, quarterback Drake Maye, tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Malik Nabers.
"Breakfast with Jay and Tom > $500k but seriously awesome morning with Tom Brady and Jay Z and out Fanatics rookies discussing sports and business!" wrote Rubin. "Tommy and Jay thank you so much for the invaluable advice and knowledge you shared – this was such an incredible opportunity for these rooks before they take their first snap."
"Big things ahead for this group – can’t wait to watch you all crush it on and off the field!"
On Friday, the same group of NFL rookies attended an official jersey reveal event sponsored by the NFL Players Association and Fanatics in Los Angeles. It's an annual four-day event designed to introduce rookies to potential business partners.
Rubin is known for his ability to unite the sports, business and music industries. His summer “white party” in the Hamptons has an A-list that includes Brady, Jay Z, Travis Scott, Beyonce, James Harden, Leonardo Di Caprio and others.
Hopes are high for Nix in his rookie season under Broncos coach Sean Payton.
Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson is confident in his adopted brother Nix and Payton, predicting they can win a Super Bowl as early as this season.
“Whatever team Bo goes to, they're going to have success,” Johnson told Oregon Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus. “That's no doubt. He's the best guy in the NFL. The guy is unbelievable.”
Johnson spoke with Nix about his transition to the league after wrapping up NFL rookie minicamp. It was the first chance for Nix to get on the field in Denver with his teammates and coaches.
“He’s loving it,” Johnson told Amaranthus. “He's tired, I can see it in his face. It’s normal. I just feel like him being there is a great situation. He's been through it enough, and all he knows is football.”
The Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick. It's the first time ever coach Payton drafted a quarterback in the first two rounds of the draft in his career.
The 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist is fresh off his best season yet. The 23-year-old broke the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes. The most experienced quarterback from the 2024 draft, Nix's 61 career starts broke the NCAA record for most all-time by a FBS quarterback.
Instruction from Brady and Jay Z, two of the most successful people in their respective fields, certainly helps prepare Nix as his professional journey begins in Denver.