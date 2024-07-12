Oregon Football Makes History: NFL Combined Salaries
9. Marcus Mariota, Quarterback, Washington Commanders
A legend of the green and yellow, Marcus Mariota played for Oregon from 2011 to 2014. In that time Mariota became an icon for the university nationwide, leading the Ducks to a twelve and one record in his first non-redshirt season, he was the first Oregon Duck and Polynesian athlete to win the Heisman Trophy, and a national championship bought his senior year. The Marcus Mariota Performance Center was erected on campus in his honor in 2016. If you don’t know who Mariota is, you’re not a Duck fan.
Mariota currently has $6,000,000 in total value in his one-year deal with the Washington Commanders signed in March of this year. Mariota’s NFL career has not been as illustrious as his college tenure, moving from the Tennessee Titans, to the Las Vegas Raiders, to the Atlanta Falcons, then Philadelphia Eagles, to now the Commanders.
In the Netflix series “Quarterback”, Mariota takes viewers through his season with the Falcons, in which Mariota was signed to a two year deal worth $18,750,000. He appeared in 13 games passing 2,219 yards for 15 touchdowns and rushing for 438 yards and four touchdowns with nine interceptions. Mariota was eventually benched and put on medical leave for a knee injury before ultimately being cut by the Falcons in spring of 2023.
Mariota’s current contract guarantees a salary of $2,390,000, a $3,000,000 signing bonus, and a $100,000 workout bonus. According to 247 Sports, Mariota is a top five all-time earner for the Oregon Ducks.