[WATCH] Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning, Tez Johnson Honor Khyree Jackson After Tragic Death
The Oregon Ducks celebrated the life of Khyree Jackson with a candlelight vigil in Autzen Stadium on Wednesday night. Oregon's standout cornerback and Minnesota Vikings rookie, Jackson died in a car accident last Friday.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning, Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson, defensive back Dontae Manning, wide receiver Traeshon Holden and defensive back Tysheem Johnson gave sincere and emotional tributes to their friend and teammate.
"On 6:30 Monday morning we had a team meeting and it's a team meeting you hope to never have," Lanning said. "There is a lot of guys hurting in that room. We spent some time telling stories about a guy we all love: Khyree. It was fun reflecting back on some of those stories and remembering a person who made an impact on all of our lives.”
“Not only was he an unbelievable football player…He is the corner that gets sacks. Now that doesn’t happen very often. I think so much more about how grateful I am seeing his smile… I know that people are going to chase their goals because of stories like Khyree.”
Jackson's family flew to Oregon to be in attendance and his father spoke at the vigil.
Video is below.
Jackson’s goal was to make the NFL: he succeeded and also made an impact quickly in Minnesota.
Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell said he is "crushed" by Jackson's death. "Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team," said O'Connell in a statement. "His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him.
"In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him."
His strength through trials is how many remember him.
Jackson, who the Vikings selected with the eighth pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, came to Oregon as a transfer, beginning his career at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. He then transferred to East Mississippi Community College, before joining the Alabama Crimson Tide for two seasons.
According to police, Jackson was killed in Upper Marlboro Maryland along with two former high school teammates Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr. Jackson was a passenger in the car that was struck by another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. All three occupants in the vehicle were killed. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash where no other injuries occurred.
In his one season with the Ducks, Jackson was named First-Team All-Pac-12 by the coaches, as well as First-Team All-Pac-12 by the Associated Press.
But his impact off the field is far greater, as the Oregon community mourns a great human in Jackson.