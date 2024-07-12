Oregon Football Makes History: NFL Combined Salaries
7. Christian Gonzalez, Corner, New England Patriots
With a total value of $15,102,868 for a four year contract, corner Christian Gonzalez is making serious cash for an athlete drafted in 2023. Gonzalez transferred from Colorado to Oregon in 2022 to play for the Ducks. During his one year tenure, Gonzalez was named first team all Pac-12 for his three interceptions, seven pass break-ups, and 45 tackles.
Gonzalez forfeited his remaining two years of college eligibility for the NFL Draft and was taken round one pick seventeen by the New England Patriots.
During his first year with New England, Gonzalez received Defensive Rookie of the Month, the same month in which he caught his first interception versus the Miami Dolphins. Later in the season, Gonzalez suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and was put on injury reserve.
This year, Gonzalez makes a base salary of $910,000, with a signing bonus of $1,995,976, and a roster bonus of $521,494.
Juwan Johnson, tight end of the New Orleans Saints, was originally supposed to be the number seven choice, but is currently on injury reserve due to a broken foot, and his contract bonuses have been waived.