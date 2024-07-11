Can Oregon Football Beat Ohio State For 5-Star Safety? Commitment Announcement Looms
There is no possible way that Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the rest of his coaching staff can convince another five-star recruit to commit to Oregon, right? In the class of 2025, wide receiver Dakorien Moore just committed earlier this month. In the class of 2024, edge rusher Elijah Rushing is getting ready for his first season with the Ducks.
Now, the 6-foot, 185-pound safety from Shaker Heights, Ohio is considering joining the Ducks... Trey McNutt will be choosing between Florida, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, and Texas A&M on July 19th. He visited Oregon back on June 21st, Texas A&M on June 13th, Florida on June 7th, and USC on May 31st. No visits were made by McNutt to Ohio State.
"Being with Coach (Rashad) Wadood (Oregon's defensive/cornerbacks graduate assistant coach), I like him a lot... He's a good coach, great coach... He's been hitting my phone every day. Just building more and more relationship with me. And Coach Dan (Lanning), he set the tone for Oregon and he let me know that they're going for a national championship and that the program is going up and they want me. He let me know that I'm at the top of their board and him being a defensive coach is pretty cool."- Trey McNutt via Max Torres of ScoopDuck
Track athlete who brings that speed to the football field. Good high school receiver who shows twitch and ball skills there that will translate to defense but not out of the question a school could give him offensive looks. Has played safety and corner. Will come down from the safety position and support the run. Good tackler who will hit and drive through contact, not just a drag down tackler, and takes good angles. Can be a college free safety, nickel, or move around for a defense. Has enough size and length but is not elite as far as physical size measurables. Playmaker with toughness and those abilities will translate to wherever a school wants to use him.- Allen Trieu via 247Sports
McNutt is the 23rd ranked player in his class, the best safety in the nation, and the second best overall player from the state of Ohio. He looks to join wide receiver Dakorien Moore as the two five-stars in Oregon's 2025 recruiting haul. Here are all the other four-star and a couple of three-stars in Oregon’s 2025 recruiting class:
- Four-star cornerback Dorian Brew
- Four-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson
- Four-star linebacker Nasir Wyatt
- Four-star tight end Da’Saahn Brame
- Four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr.
- Four-star offensive tackle Ziyare Addison
- Four-star running back Dierre Hill
- Four-star running back Jordon Davison
- Four-star edge rusher Matthew Johnson
- Four-star cornerback Brandon Finney
- Four star wide receiver Isaiah Mozee
- Four-star wide receiver Cooper Perry
- Three-star defensive lineman Josiah Sharma
- Three-star offensive tackle Demetri Manning
Oregon currently holds the fifth best 2025 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Ahead of the Ducks is Notre Dame at fourth, Georgia at third, Alabama at second and Ohio State at first.