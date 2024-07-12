Oregon Football Makes History: NFL Combined Salaries
6. Bo Nix, Quarterback, Denver Broncos
Next up is another new Pro Ducks to join the Oregon Football Alumnus status: quarterback Bo Nix. Drafted number twelve overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and company, Nix signed a contract value of $18,613,166.
Transferring from University of Auburn to play two seasons for Oregon in 2021, Nix became a clear leader for the Oregon team under Oregon Football Head Coach Dan Lanning. Though in his final season, the National Championship Bound Washington Huskies got the best of the Ducks twice over, Nix broke New England Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones’ record of highest single season completion percentage at 77.45% Nix also finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting for 2023.
Nix will receive a guaranteed salary of $795,000 this year, with a prorated signing bonus of $2,589,212. He will not earn a roster bonus until his 2025 year.