Oregon Football Makes History: NFL Combined Salaries

Breaking down the former Oregon Ducks Football athletes with the highest total value contracts in the NFL.

Ally Osborne

Dec 31, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes the ball while Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Former Oregon Duck Bo Nix
May 23, 2024; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during organized team activities at Centura Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

6. Bo Nix, Quarterback, Denver Broncos

Next up is another new Pro Ducks to join the Oregon Football Alumnus status: quarterback Bo Nix. Drafted number twelve overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and company, Nix signed a contract value of $18,613,166.

Transferring from University of Auburn to play two seasons for Oregon in 2021, Nix became a clear leader for the Oregon team under Oregon Football Head Coach Dan Lanning. Though in his final season, the National Championship Bound Washington Huskies got the best of the Ducks twice over, Nix broke New England Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones’ record of highest single season completion percentage at 77.45% Nix also finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting for 2023.

Nix will receive a guaranteed salary of $795,000 this year, with a prorated signing bonus of $2,589,212. He will not earn a roster bonus until his 2025 year.

