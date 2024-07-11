Oregon Football Recruiting: Can Ducks Catch Ohio State Buckeyes For No.1 Class In Big Ten?
EUGENE - The Ohio State Buckeyes currently rank No.1 in team recruiting in the Big Ten Conference, while the Oregon Ducks are close behind at No. 2. However, Oregon is in a position to land major recruits in the coming weeks. Could a couple of commitments from some of the nation's top prospects push the Ducks into the No. 1 slot?
During the offseason, Oregon has been competitive on the recruiting trail, landing some of the nation's top recruits in the class of 2025.
Although Oregon is dominating the Big Ten in recruiting, one program is beating out Oregon for the class of 2025 recruits: the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Oregon and Ohio State's rivalry has existed long before Oregon's entrance into the Big Ten Conference. In fact, a Buckeye tree is planted outside the Lillis Business Complex on the University of Oregon's campus, a souvenir from the 1958 Rose Bowl. The tree was planted at the University of Oregon following the Ducks' loss to the Buckeyes.
Sixty-six years later, the Oregon-Ohio State rivalry continues and has seemingly grown stronger since The Ducks entered the Big Ten Conference. Oregon and Ohio State are competing for the No. 1 spots across the board. The Ducks and Buckeyes are the top-two favorites for the Big Ten Conference title, in the conversation for this season's national championship, and the top recruiters in the Big Ten Conference.
Oregon sits at No.2 behind Ohio State in 2025 recruits, but many Oregon prospects are announcing their decisions in the coming weeks - putting Oregon in a position with opportunity to claim the No. 1 spot.
Dan Lanning and his staff are waiting for decisions from DJ Pickett, Trey McNutt, Jonah Willams, and Michael Terry III. Could one or more commitments from these athletes be enough to push Oregon into the top spot? More updates to come.
The Ducks sit at No. 1 in the Big Ten Conference and No. 3 nationally in terms of 2024 recruits.
The Ducks boast one of the country's most talented and athletic 2024 recruiting classes. Oregon's impressive list of incoming freshmen includes Gatlin Bair, a five-star wide receiver; Elijah Rushing, a five-star edge; Aydin Breland, a four-star defensive lineman; and more.
On top of that, Oregon's 2024 transfer class is ranked No. 2 in the nation, second only to Ole Miss, which has 24 total incoming transfers (Oregon has 14).
Oregon's list of transfers includes the Ducks' starting quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, Peyton Woodyard, Jabbar Muhamed, and Derrick Harmon, among others.