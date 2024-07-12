Oregon Football Makes History: NFL Combined Salaries
5. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, New York Giants
Entering his second year with the New York Giants since he was drafted number five overall in 2022, edge Kayvon Thibodeaux’s contract has a total value of $31,339,040.
Thibodeaux played for Oregon from 2019 to 2021 and dominated the skill level of his respective position. “Mr. Thibs” won an award every year he played for the green and yellow, picking up the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, the Morris Trophy, MVP Honors for the 2020 Pac-12 Championship Game, and a unanimous vote for 2021’s All American Team. That year, he forewent his last year of college eligibility to try his luck in the NFL Draft.
During his last two years with the Giants, Thibodeaux recorded 59 tackles and 15.5 sacks (including 11.5 sacks just last year). After trading for defensive end Brian Burns, it’s clear the Giants are building a pass-rush defense that heavily involves Thibodeaux.
Thibodeaux will make a base of $985,000 this year, with a $4,993,007 prorated signing bonus and a $2,569,004 roster bonus to boot.