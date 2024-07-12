Ducks Digest

Oregon Football Makes History: NFL Combined Salaries

Breaking down the former Oregon Ducks Football athletes with the highest total value contracts in the NFL.

Dec 31, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes the ball while Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Former Oregon Duck Kayvon Thibodeaux
New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) talks to reporters after the organized team activities (OTA's) at the Giants training center on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in East Rutherford. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com /

5. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, New York Giants

Entering his second year with the New York Giants since he was drafted number five overall in 2022, edge Kayvon Thibodeaux’s contract has a total value of $31,339,040.

Thibodeaux played for Oregon from 2019 to 2021 and dominated the skill level of his respective position. “Mr. Thibs” won an award every year he played for the green and yellow, picking up the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, the Morris Trophy, MVP Honors for the 2020 Pac-12 Championship Game, and a unanimous vote for 2021’s All American Team. That year, he forewent his last year of college eligibility to try his luck in the NFL Draft.

During his last two years with the Giants, Thibodeaux recorded 59 tackles and 15.5 sacks (including 11.5 sacks just last year). After trading for defensive end Brian Burns, it’s clear the Giants are building a pass-rush defense that heavily involves Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux will make a base of $985,000 this year, with a $4,993,007 prorated signing bonus and a $2,569,004 roster bonus to boot.

