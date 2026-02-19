Oregon Ducks' Updated Recruiting Rankings After CaDarius McMiller Commitment

The Oregon Ducks' 2027 recruiting class is off to a hot start, as the program is up to five commitments. Following four-star running back CaDarius McMiller's commitment, the Ducks are soaring up the recruiting rankings, standing at No. 14 in the nation, per 247Sports.

Oregon’s 2026 class finished with a No. 3 overall composite ranking on 247Sports, and the Ducks are already on pace to keep the program’s success going. Three Big Ten teams rank higher than Oregon: Ohio State, Nebraska, and Washington, but there is still time for the Ducks to surpass them.

Oregon’s 2027 Recruting Class

McMiller is the most recent commitment for the Ducks, coming on Feb. 14. McMiller is the No. 19 running back and No. 36 prospect from Texas, per the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Despite interest from several programs, including Texas A&M, Florida State, and Notre Dame, per 247Sports, the Ducks landed a speedy running back.

McMiller is one of the two four-star prospects committed to Oregon, joining edge rusher Cameron Pitchett, who kicked off the Ducks’ 2027 class in June. Pritchett is the No. 23 edge rusher and No. 7 prospect from Alabama, per the 247Sports Composite ratings.

As one of the top prospects, Pritchett has received interest from other programs, but in January, he confirmed he is still locked in with Oregon.

The program has received two offensive tackle commits in three-star Avery Michael and Drew Fielder. Oregon has had strong success in developing offensive linemen, and Michael and Fielder could be two prospects the Ducks build into talented athletes.

Three-star linebacker Sam Ngata committed to the Ducks on Jan. 24 and is notably the son of former Oregon All-American Haloti Ngata.

There is still time until the early signing period for the 2027 class, but with five commits, the Ducks are trending in the right direction. Oregon will not only have to keep up its momentum but also keep its current recruits locked in.

How Oregon Maintains Recruiting Success

The Oregon Ducks have been top recruiters for several reasons, including their on-field success. Since Oregon coach Dan Lanning took over the program, the Ducks have been on an upward trajectory and are one of the most consistently strong teams each year.

Oregon is coming off back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, making it one round further this year, playing in the Semifinal. With their on-field success, prospects can see that Oregon is a place where they could compete for a national title.

Lanning recently spoke about why Oregon has had success in recruiting, crediting everyone in the building.

“There's a million people in this staff that make our place different, because the relationship, if you come to Oregon, yeah, you're gonna have a relationship with the head coach. You're gonna have a relationship with your position coach. But it's also that person in player development that's helping chip in. It's that person in recruiting. It's that person that's serving you lunch every day. And those things become separators for us,” Lanning told Duck Insider.

Oregon’s culture is a big reason for the program’s success on and off the field, as it not only helps with recruiting but also with retaining key players.

Several starters are returning next season, including quarterback Dante Moore, who was expected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Building a team that athletes want to play with speaks volumes about the culture.

Player development is also a key reason why the program has recruiting success. Oregon has been represented in the first round of the NFL Draft for six straight years, looking to extend that streak. With a history of helping players grow, the Oregon Ducks can continue to land talented prospects and consistently build one of the nation's top recruiting classes.

