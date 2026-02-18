Oregon Predicted To Land Four-Star Running Back Recruit Over Texas, Michigan

The Oregon Ducks have been on a roll to begin the 2027 recruiting cycle. It’s been a promising start for the Ducks after landing five commits before the summer has even started.

Four-star running back Noah Roberts has been a longtime target of Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples despite the Ducks already landing a commitment from another talented four-star back in Cadarius McMiller. However, Oregon is facing stiff competition for Roberts, one of the best running backs in the West Coast region.

Oregon closing in on four-star recruit Noah Roberts

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Adam Gorney of Rivals said that the Ducks are in a good spot to land their second running back commit of the 2027 cycle.

“Oregon is the frontrunner for Roberts even after the Ducks landed a commitment from four-star RB Cadarius McMiller over the weekend. The Chandler (Ariz.) Basha four-star RB said he knew that commitment was coming as Oregon remains the team to beat,” Gorney reported.

There will be stiff competition to land Roberts’ commitment, but the Ducks have to be like the position that they are in down the stretch in his recruitment. Texas and Michigan will be getting an offseason visit from Roberts in addition to Oregon according to Rivals' reporting.

Roberts would be a huge addition to Oregon’s recruiting class despite already holding a commitment from a four-star running back. He is ranked as the No. 6 running back and No. 105 player in the country according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings.

Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Oregon by a wide margin to land Roberts’ commitment. The RPM gives the Ducks a 95 percent chance of picking up a commitment from the Arizona native.

Ducks’ recent history at running back recruiting

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If the Ducks ultimately do end up landing Roberts’ commitment, it would be the second recruiting class in three years where Oregon takes in multiple running backs. During the 2026 cycle, the Ducks landed only one running back in four-star Tradarian Ball. The cycle prior to that in 2025, Oregon signed four-stars Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

Samples has proved himself to be an adapt recruiter and if he is able to reel in Roberts, it would be arguably the biggest commitment he's help land to date.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Texas Four-Star Running Back Recruit

MORE: Oregon Ducks Freshman Puts Nation On Notice With New Ranking

MORE: What Dante Moore's NFL Draft Decision Means for Oregon's Season

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class at quick glance

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images head coach Dan Lanning | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As things currently stand, Oregon has the No. 14 recruiting class in the country. Interestingly enough, only two of their commits are listed as four-star prospects. Only McMiller and edge rusher Cameron Pritchett hold a ranking of four-stars. The latter is the team’s highest rated commit.

Pritchett is ranked as the No. 21 edge rusher and No. 215 player in the country according to 247Sports’ rankings. In addition to being the highest rated commit, he’s also the longest committed recruit in the Ducks’ 2027 class.

Although not ranked as highly as Roberts, McMiller checks in as the No. 19 running back and No. 249 player in the country according to 247Sports’ composite.