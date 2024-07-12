Oregon Football Makes History: NFL Combined Salaries
4. Arik Armstead, Defensive Lineman, Jacksonville Jaguars
With a tenured nine seasons in the NFL, it stands to reason defensive lineman Arik Armstead would receive a total value contract of $43,500,000.
Armstead, a former guest coach for the 2022 Oregon Spring Game, played for the Ducks from 2012 to 2014. Originally balancing his time between the Oregon Football Team and Oregon Basketball Team, Armstead left the court to pursue the field after a freshman redshirt season and playing one game his sophomore year. During his tenure, Armstead played in every game, recording 87 total tackles and four sacks for 18 yards.
After being drafted the 17th overall pick by the San Francisco 49rs in the 2015 NFL Draft, Armstead collected a career total of 302 tackles, 33.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.
Armstead was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in March. This year he’ll make a guaranteed salary of $1,500,000, with a $2,500,000 signing bonus, a $250,000 roster bonus, and a $250,000 workout bonus.