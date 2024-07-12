Ducks Digest

Oregon Football Makes History: NFL Combined Salaries

Breaking down the former Oregon Ducks Football athletes with the highest total value contracts in the NFL.

Dec 31, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes the ball while Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Former Oregon Duck Arik Armstead
Jaguars director of football communications Dylan Morton talks with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) at the end of the organized team activity session Monday, June 3, 2024 at EverBank StadiumÕs Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY

4. Arik Armstead, Defensive Lineman, Jacksonville Jaguars

With a tenured nine seasons in the NFL, it stands to reason defensive lineman Arik Armstead would receive a total value contract of $43,500,000.

Armstead, a former guest coach for the 2022 Oregon Spring Game, played for the Ducks from 2012 to 2014. Originally balancing his time between the Oregon Football Team and Oregon Basketball Team, Armstead left the court to pursue the field after a freshman redshirt season and playing one game his sophomore year. During his tenure, Armstead played in every game, recording 87 total tackles and four sacks for 18 yards.

After being drafted the 17th overall pick by the San Francisco 49rs in the 2015 NFL Draft, Armstead collected a career total of 302 tackles, 33.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Armstead was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in March. This year he’ll make a guaranteed salary of $1,500,000, with a $2,500,000 signing bonus, a $250,000 roster bonus, and a $250,000 workout bonus.

