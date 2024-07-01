Ducks Digest

Oregon Football 2025 Recruiting Tracker: 4-Star Alai Kalaniuvalu Commits to Ducks over Michigan, USC

Heading into the Big Ten Conference with College Football Playoff expectations, the Oregon Ducks are looking to continue their success on the recruiting trail against the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and others.

Kaleb Henry

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Oregon Ducks football program had a solid finish to its Pac-12 conference era.

The Ducks had a Heisman Trophy finalist and won the Fiesta Bowl. Now off to the Big Ten Conference, that success has continued in the offseason on the recruiting trail. Oregon holds commitments from some of the top talent in the country, who chose the Ducks over the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan.

Oregon's 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 5 nationally (247Sports) and No. 2 in the Big Ten, trailing just Ohio State, according to 247Sports. Ahead of the Ducks nationally is: Alabama (2), Georgia (3), and Notre Dame (4).

Here are the recruits that have given their commitments to Oregon, with star rankings from the 247Sports Composite.

Commit

Stars

Position

High School

City, State

Dakorien Moore

5

WR

Duncanville

Duncanville, TX

Dallas Wilson

5

WR

Tampa Bay Tech

Tampa, FL

Dorian Brew

5

CB

Conroe

Conroe, TX

Akili Smith Jr

4

QB

Lincoln

San Diego, CA

Nasir Wyatt

4

LB

Mater Dei

Santa Ana, CA

Jordon Davison

4

RB

Mater Dei

Santa Ana, CA

Da'Saahn Brame

4

TE

Derby

Derby, KS

Dierre Hill

4

ATH

Althoff Catholic

Belleville, IL

Brandon Finney

4

ATH

McDonogh School

Owings Mills, MD

Alai Kalaniuvalu

4

OT

Bishop Gorman

Las Vegas, NV

Cooper Perry

4

WR

Notre Dame Prep

Scottsdale, AZ

Ziyare Addison

4

IOL

Sumner

Riverview, FL

Josiah Sharma

4

DL

Folsom

Folsom, CA

Isaiah Mozee

4

WR

Lee's Summit North

Lee's Summit, MO

Matthew Johnson

4

Edge

De La Salle

Concord, CA

Demetri Manning

3

OT

Bellevue

Bellevue, WA

As the son of former Ducks legend Akili Smith Sr., four-star Oregon quarterback commit Akili Smith Jr. will have a lot to live up to by the time he steps foot on campus in Eugene. The 6-foot-5, 233-pound gunslinger is fresh off a solid performance at Elite 11 in Los Angeles, facing off with 19 other top quarterback recruits from across the country, including five-stars Julian Lewis, Husan Longstreet, Tavien St. Clair, and Matt Zollers.

Smith Jr. has been a big advocate for the Ducks program, as he works on recruiting top talent to join him in Eugene.

“We always recruit,” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning during the Ducks' spring practices.  "It doesn’t ever feel like we’re not recruiting. We are going to get some opportunities for our coaches to go on the road and see some people in person, get to be around guys that we want to target, and find some guys that we probably don’t know about. You’re always looking for ways to improve your roster and that’s what we’ll be able to do the next couple of weeks.”

