Oregon Football 2025 Recruiting Tracker: 4-Star Alai Kalaniuvalu Commits to Ducks over Michigan, USC
The Oregon Ducks football program had a solid finish to its Pac-12 conference era.
The Ducks had a Heisman Trophy finalist and won the Fiesta Bowl. Now off to the Big Ten Conference, that success has continued in the offseason on the recruiting trail. Oregon holds commitments from some of the top talent in the country, who chose the Ducks over the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan.
Oregon's 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 5 nationally (247Sports) and No. 2 in the Big Ten, trailing just Ohio State, according to 247Sports. Ahead of the Ducks nationally is: Alabama (2), Georgia (3), and Notre Dame (4).
Here are the recruits that have given their commitments to Oregon, with star rankings from the 247Sports Composite.
Commit
Stars
Position
High School
City, State
5
WR
Duncanville
Duncanville, TX
Dallas Wilson
5
WR
Tampa Bay Tech
Tampa, FL
5
CB
Conroe
Conroe, TX
Akili Smith Jr
4
QB
Lincoln
San Diego, CA
Nasir Wyatt
4
LB
Mater Dei
Santa Ana, CA
4
RB
Mater Dei
Santa Ana, CA
4
TE
Derby
Derby, KS
4
ATH
Althoff Catholic
Belleville, IL
4
ATH
McDonogh School
Owings Mills, MD
Alai Kalaniuvalu
4
OT
Bishop Gorman
Las Vegas, NV
Cooper Perry
4
WR
Notre Dame Prep
Scottsdale, AZ
4
IOL
Sumner
Riverview, FL
4
DL
Folsom
Folsom, CA
Isaiah Mozee
4
WR
Lee's Summit North
Lee's Summit, MO
Matthew Johnson
4
Edge
De La Salle
Concord, CA
Demetri Manning
3
OT
Bellevue
Bellevue, WA
As the son of former Ducks legend Akili Smith Sr., four-star Oregon quarterback commit Akili Smith Jr. will have a lot to live up to by the time he steps foot on campus in Eugene. The 6-foot-5, 233-pound gunslinger is fresh off a solid performance at Elite 11 in Los Angeles, facing off with 19 other top quarterback recruits from across the country, including five-stars Julian Lewis, Husan Longstreet, Tavien St. Clair, and Matt Zollers.
Smith Jr. has been a big advocate for the Ducks program, as he works on recruiting top talent to join him in Eugene.
“We always recruit,” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning during the Ducks' spring practices. "It doesn’t ever feel like we’re not recruiting. We are going to get some opportunities for our coaches to go on the road and see some people in person, get to be around guys that we want to target, and find some guys that we probably don’t know about. You’re always looking for ways to improve your roster and that’s what we’ll be able to do the next couple of weeks.”
