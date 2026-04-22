Drew Mehringer Speaks Openly About Offensive Coordinator Role

New Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer enters the 2026 season with big shoes to fill as the Ducks, with the return of star quarterback Dante Moore, look to go all in to win their first national championship in program history.

Mehringer replaces Will Stein as offensive coordinator, who this offseason became the coach of the Kentucky Wildcats. During Stein's three seasons as Oregon’s offensive coordinator from 2023 to 2025, the Ducks had one of the best offenses in college football.

Oregon Tight Ends coach Drew Mehringer during practice 2022. Eug 031222 Oregon Fb 07 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Even with Mehringer set to take over the role as Oregon’s new offensive coordinator, that trend could very well continue. Following Monday’s spring practice, Mehringer spoke about what he’s learned as Oregon’s new offensive coordinator.

Things Drew Mehringer's Learned As Offensive Coordinator

“I think that once you start playing with a real play clock, because you play your first few practices and play clocks really not going on out there, and when you start playing with a play clock, the sense of urgency, it’s like the difference between playing chess and speed chess.”

“I think that the willingness to grow and teach yourself how to think faster and get in and out of situations in your brain and also understanding who’s on the field and who’s not, that part’s always challenging,” said Mehringer.

Oregon’s Offensive Goals For 2026 Season

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a media availability on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mehringer is now tasked with leading Oregon’s offense with the same efficient play-calling that they had under Stein, and with Moore at quarterback, that shouldn’t be much of a challenge. After being slated as one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore decided to return to Oregon for his sophomore season.

Last season, Moore led the Ducks to their second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoffs, where they advanced to the semifinals at the Peach Bowl before falling to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, 56-22.

Oregon fans hope Moore’s return will lead to two more wins this time around and the Ducks securing their coveted goal of becoming national champions. While Oregon has experienced tremendous success as a football program, a national championship is the one milestone that they still desperately covet.

Returning Stars for Oregon's Offense

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, right, flies over the goal line ahead of Oklahoma State’s David Kabongo for a second-quarter touchdown at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mehringer also has several returning starters to Oregon’s offense that he looks to utilize throughout the 2026 season. Notable returners at the wide receiver position for the Ducks include Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart.

The Ducks also bring in UAB transfer Iverson Hooks, who could have a massive impact on Oregon’s wide receiver core next season. In his four seasons with UAB, Hooks recorded 97 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Following the departure of top tight end Kenyon Sadiq, Jamari Johnson is set to step into the starting role for the Ducks. In his first season with Oregon last year, the former Louisville Cardinals tight end recorded 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

With Noah Whittington also headed to the NFL, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. now step in as the primary running backs as the Ducks look to continue establishing a consistent running game throughout the 2026 season.

During Oregon's 13-2 overall finish last season, the running back duo of Davison and Hill rushed for a combined 1,323 yards and 20 touchdowns. Oregon also brings in Colorado transfer running back Simeon Price, who looks to take over Whittington as the Ducks' dominant third rusher next season.

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