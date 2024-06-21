Oregon Football's Marcus Mariota Reflects on NFL Journey
When you're approaching year 10 of an NFL career, you're allowed to do some reflection.
Marcus Mariota recently spoke with reporters in a far-reaching interview that not only detailed his time in the NFL but also his life away from football as he approaches both with the same energy and focus to reach his goals.
To that point, Mariota recently spent a week on the Big Island as he hosted the eighth annual Motiv8 Foundation Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for initiatives he supports year-round. He also treats this time for some spiritual rejuvenation before he begins training camp later this summer with his latest team, the Washington Commanders.
Mariota was asked what it has taken for him to survive in a sport where turnover is part of nearly all conversations in the league. His response was simply “Sacrifice.” That is not surprising as this year will mark his fifth different team and any number of coaches and coordinators along the way. It is up to the players to adapt to changes rather than the other way around.
“It really comes down to choosing who you want to be around, pushing yourself to be the best version of yourself day in and day out,” Mariota said. “Never settling, never being content. “And you know, you'll pick your head up after a few years and realize that you’ve played 10 years.”
Mariota entered the NFL with significant fanfare as the Tennessee Titans made him their first pick and second overall in the 2014 Draft. Mariota was the first Oregon player, the first Polynesian and the first player from Hawaii to win the Heisman. Such accolades were not lost on Mariota as he considered who he was coming out of college.
“Hawaii made me who I am but I was really able to kind of define myself as a person when I left,” Mariota said. “To bring those two worlds together, I think that's really important for me, because at the end of the day, I am who I am because of Hawaii and Oregon.”
Washington recently completed their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp headed by new coach, Dan Quinn, offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, and quarterback coach, Tavita Pritchard, a former Pac-12 signal caller of Samoan Ancestry. Mariota was impressed with the opportunities presented by the changes in the Commanders staff.
“It's kind of crazy, right? It's a brand-new opportunity,” said Mariota. “It's a whole new franchise, ownership, coaching staff, I mean there's 40 free agents in there, that we all came together. So to be able to kind of do this whole thing together is a very unique opportunity.”
Next up for Mariota and the team is fall camp and the quarterback’s room looks to be a bit crowded. The Commanders used the number 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Heisman Trophy winner, LSU’s Jayden Daniels. They also signed rookie Sam Hartman and veteran Jeff Driskel. Another player might be discouraged by this development, but not Mariota. He said he was ready for whatever role was required of him.
“I’ve got no plans on stopping anytime soon,” he said. “And, you know, just enjoy this journey.”
Mariota is a long-time favorite of Ducks fans everywhere. His dedication to the game—what he did to elevate Ducks’ football—and willingness to give back to the community is unsurpassed and that makes it easy to root for a guy like that.
