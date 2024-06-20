Oregon Football Commit Akili Smith Jr. Hoping for Strong Day 3 of Elite 11 Finals
LOS ANGELES, CA - Oregon Ducks quarterback commit Akili Smith Jr. might not find himself in the conversation for the MVP of the Elite 11 Finals after Day 2.
However, with a strong Day 3, that could all change.
As is the case every year at the competition, the second day of the Elite 11 Finals is under a particularly intense microscope, with the day highlighted by the Pro Day and accuracy challenge events—both challenges that play a major factor in deciding the camp MVP.
Smith's day got off to a great start on Wednesday with his first showing in the accuracy challenge, placing with one of the higher initial runs in the drill, even taking the lead at one point with a score of 34.
The drill was highlighted by what might have been the best throw of any QB in the event thus far, dropping an absolute dime in a cross-field throw and finishing the day as one of the few passers to hit the target on the far side of the field.
However, Smith's inconsistent mechanics ended up hurting him in his second run, as he ended up with a score of total score of 39, dropping him out of contention.
That said, Smith started to rebound nicely in the Pro Day challenge, hitting 14 of his 20 passes and showing off his incredibly impressive arm strength throughout.
USC commit Julian Lewis ultimately took home the prize in the Pro Day with a score of 50.
As a result of those finishes, Smith sits just outside the top 11 in the competition, which as it stands seems to be a three-horse race between Ohio State's Tavien St. Clair, Texas A&M's Husan Longstreet, and Notre Dame's Deuce Knight.
However, Day 3 could prove to be the difference for Smith, with the 7-on-7 event being a major factor in the final voting on the placement.
And given his impressive skillset and physical traits, he will have every opportunity to make a strong final push.
