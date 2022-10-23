The Oregon Ducks earned their biggest win of the season this weekend by taking down an undefeated UCLA squad.

That wasn't the only big game of the weekend, as Oklahoma State beat Texas 41-34, LSU routed Ole Miss 45-20 and Michigan blew out Penn State 41-17.

Here is the fully updated week 9 poll released Sunday morning.

1. Georgia 7-0 (1,530) (31 first place votes)

2. Ohio State 7-0 (1,513) (18)

3. Tennesse 7-0 (1,476) (13)

4. Michigan 7-0

5. Clemson 8-0

6. Alabama 7-1

7. TCU 7-0

8. Oregon 6-1

9. Oklahoma State 6-1

10. USC 6-1

10. Wake Forest 6-1

12. UCLA 6-1

13. Penn State 6-1

14. Utah 5-2

15. Ole Miss 7-1

16. Syracuse 6-1

17. Illinois 6-1

18. LSU 6-2

19. Kentucky 5-2

20. Cincinnati 6-1

21. North Carolina 6-1

22. Kansas State 5-2

23. Tulane 7-1

24. North Carolina State 5-2

25. South Carolina 5-2

Others receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon State 25, Mississippi State 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1, Washington 1, Florida State 1

Oregon is the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12 at No. 8. Three other teams are ranked with USC at No. 10, UCLA at No. 12 and Utah at No. 14.

The Ducks will face a (3-4) Cal Bears team next week that nearly defeated Washington when they hit the road to Berkeley for a road matchup.

Oregon's offense has scored 40 or more points in six straight games, the first time they Ducks have done so since 2014.

