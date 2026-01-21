Why Linebacker Jerry Mixon Is Poised For Breakout Season With Oregon

Oregon Ducks starting linebacker Jerry Mixon recently announced he's returning for his senior year. He's now poised for an even more expanded role in 2026.

Coming off the College Football Playoff semifinal run, the Ducks' defensive line and edge rushers room took a hit through the transfer portal. Seven players, to be exact. That makes the final go-around for Mixon in the second line of defense coming to fruition that much sweeter.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) celebrates after making a tackle during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Mixon, a 6-2, 240-pound talent, joined the university from the 2023 class, Oregon coach Dan Lanning's first full recruiting cycle. The Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep product out of San Francisco, California, has collected 65 tackles (34 solo, 31 assisted), seven pass deflections, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and one receiving touchdown throughout his collegiate career thus far.

Lanning knows what Mixon is fully capable of, as he stated with the media after his memorable performance on the road at the Big Ten Conference's Iowa Hawkeyes back on Nov. 8, 2025. He finished with a career-high 13 tackles (nine solo, four assisted) and a fumble recovery in the 18-16 victory inside Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

"Jerry (Mixon) has been a warrior for us all year. We trust him; he plays winning football. I didn't see any misfit issues early, and not necessarily Jerry, but in general, they had a couple of runs that they hit on us. I thought our guys made great decisions on the sideline and were able to handle the run game. But there was never doubt in their mind, and I'm really proud of that." Dan Lanning on Jerry Mixon, linebackers

NFL Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The cousin of Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon, who grew up with him in the Bay Area, Jerry Mixon has NFL-potential talent running through his blood. Mixon will have to replace the likes of inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher, as he plans to either take his chance at the National Football League or Major League Baseball with the Houston Astros.

The door is wide open for Mixon, alongside the senior outside linebacker duo Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei, to be the foundation of newly-appointed defensive coordinator Chris Hampton's group in the middle.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playoff or Bust for Oregon Ducks

As Mixon prepares for his senior campaign and another run at the Pacific Northwest program's first national title, it's worth mentioning how close to the mountaintop that the Ducks have been in the Lanning era since 2022.

Lanning has a 38–5 record at Oregon over the last three seasons. All five losses came against teams that played in the national championship game. Twice to the Washington Huskies in 2023, including the final Pac-12 Conference championship game. The other three of those said losses were against the eventual national champions from the Big Ten in the 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl and the 2025 Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl.

It’s only a matter of time before Lanning and the Ducks bring the coveted College Football Playoff Trophy to Eugene.