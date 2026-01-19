Oregon Adds Important Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman To Growing Class

The Oregon Ducks' defensive line room has taken a recent hit with multiple losses to the transfer portal. A total of four defensive linemen, along with three edge rushers, entered their names and left coach Dan Lanning's Big Ten Conference program.

Now, on the more positive side, North Carolina Tar Heels sophomore defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson, out of the Atlantic Coast Conference, has decided to commit to the Ducks. He visited Eugene over the weekend.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (94) celebrates with defensive tackle D'Antre Robinson (6) after making a sack in the second quarer at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 6-4, 315-pound product has 55 tackles (31 assisted, 24 solo), 5.5 tackles for losses, two sacks, and one forced fumble in 19 games played throughout his career. He previously played with the Florida Gators in the SEC before transferring to compete under coach Bill Belichick.

The Orlando, Florida, native has two years of college eligibility left. Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuitoi now has more size in the trenches, along with Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks junior defensive lineman Jerome Simmons, Oregon State Beavers freshman defensive end Blue Dantzler, and Clemson Tigers redshirt sophomore defensive end Markus Dixon.

Oregon's Transfer Portal Class

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Oregon currently has the No. 26-ranked transfer portal class with 14 new players in and 31 former players out, according to On3. That's five four-stars, seven three-stars, and two unranked prospects.

Along with Robinson, here are the 13 other new recruits coming to the Pacific Northwest.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola

UAB Blazers receiver Iverson Hooks

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Olesh

Clemson Tigers defensive end Markus Dixon

Yale Bulldogs offensive lineman Michael Bennett

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks defensive lineman Jerome Simmons

Oregon State Beavers defensive end Blue Dantzler

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Aaron Scott Jr.

Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Koi Perich

Baylor Bears safety Carl Williams IV

Nevada Wolfpack punter Bailey Ettridge

Nevada Wolfpack kicker Keaton Emmett

Western Michigan Broncos long snapper RJ Todd

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris (22) runs the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Former Ducks' Newest Homes

Here are the 27 former Ducks that have found their next college football destination.