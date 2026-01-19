Oregon Adds Important Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman To Growing Class
The Oregon Ducks' defensive line room has taken a recent hit with multiple losses to the transfer portal. A total of four defensive linemen, along with three edge rushers, entered their names and left coach Dan Lanning's Big Ten Conference program.
Now, on the more positive side, North Carolina Tar Heels sophomore defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson, out of the Atlantic Coast Conference, has decided to commit to the Ducks. He visited Eugene over the weekend.
The 6-4, 315-pound product has 55 tackles (31 assisted, 24 solo), 5.5 tackles for losses, two sacks, and one forced fumble in 19 games played throughout his career. He previously played with the Florida Gators in the SEC before transferring to compete under coach Bill Belichick.
The Orlando, Florida, native has two years of college eligibility left. Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuitoi now has more size in the trenches, along with Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks junior defensive lineman Jerome Simmons, Oregon State Beavers freshman defensive end Blue Dantzler, and Clemson Tigers redshirt sophomore defensive end Markus Dixon.
Oregon's Transfer Portal Class
Oregon currently has the No. 26-ranked transfer portal class with 14 new players in and 31 former players out, according to On3. That's five four-stars, seven three-stars, and two unranked prospects.
Along with Robinson, here are the 13 other new recruits coming to the Pacific Northwest.
- Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola
- UAB Blazers receiver Iverson Hooks
- Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Olesh
- Clemson Tigers defensive end Markus Dixon
- Yale Bulldogs offensive lineman Michael Bennett
- Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks defensive lineman Jerome Simmons
- Oregon State Beavers defensive end Blue Dantzler
- Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Aaron Scott Jr.
- Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Koi Perich
- Baylor Bears safety Carl Williams IV
- Nevada Wolfpack punter Bailey Ettridge
- Nevada Wolfpack kicker Keaton Emmett
- Western Michigan Broncos long snapper RJ Todd
Former Ducks' Newest Homes
Here are the 27 former Ducks that have found their next college football destination.
- Defensive lineman Tionne Gray - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Tght end Kaden Caton - South Florida Bulls
- Long snapper Nick Duzansky - Michigan State Spartans
- Cornerback Sione Laulea - Missouri Tigers
- Cornerback Jahlil Florence - Missouri Tigers
- Wide receiver Cooper Perry - California Golden Bears
- Safety Kingston Lopa - California Golden Bears
- Defensive lineman Jericho Johnson - California Golden Bears
- Linebacker Kamari Mothudi - California Golden Bears
- Defensive lineman Terrance Green - Alabama Crimson Tide
- Wide receiver Justius Lowe - San Diego State Aztecs
- Cornerback Solomon Davis - San Diego State Aztecs
- Running back Makhi Hughes - Houston Cougars
- Defensive end Ashton Porter - Houston Cougars
- Quarterback Bryson Beaver - Georgia Bulldogs
- Quarterback Austin Novosad - Bowling Green Falcons
- Cornerback Daylen Austin - Arizona Wildcats
- Tight end Zach Grace - LSU Tigers
- Defensive end Blake Purchase - Ole Miss Rebels
- Offensive lineman Lipe Moala - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Defensive end Tobi Haastrup - West Virginia Mountaineers
- Defensive lineman Xadavien Sims - Arkansas Razorbacks
- Cornerback Dakoda Fields - Oklahoma Sooners
- Wide receiver Kyler Kasper - BYU Cougars
- Tight end Roger Saleapaga - BYU Cougars
- Running back Jayden Limar - Washington Huskies
- Running back Jay Harris - Kansas State Wildcats
