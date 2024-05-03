Oregon vs. Ohio State Ticket Sales? Autzen Stadium Expansion? Oregon Athletic Director Addresses
The University of Oregon's switch to the Big Ten Conference is bringing not just excitement, but also sky-rocketing ticket sales and potential stadium renovations, according to Athletic Director Rob Mullens in a recent interview with John Canzano on The Bald Faced Truth.
This year's schedule features highly anticipated home matchups against Washington, Michigan State, Illinois, Maryland and of course, Ohio State. These games are not only attracting Oregon fans to the upcoming games but a surge of interest from opposing teams' supporters as well.
“There are 15 Ohio zip codes in our season ticket database.” Mullens told Canzano.
According to Oregon’s Director of Tickets, the ticket prices for Ohio State at Oregon were the second highest-priced college football ticket in the secondary market for 2024.
Ticket sales are experiencing an increasing demand. "Our season ticket base was really high," Mullens said. “We’re sold out for just about every game”
The challenge for Mullens and the athletic department lies not with filling seats, but with ensuring those seats go to loyal fans.
“Our ticket staff had to be very diligent in trying to weed out brokers buying season tickets,” Mullens told Canzano.
With the high number of fan interest and engagement in ticket sales, questions have risen about whether expansion is in the future for Autzen stadium. Autzen stadium currently accommodates 54,00 people while the average Big Ten stadium can fit more than 71,000.
"If this holds up, is stadium expansion on the table?" Canzano asked.
"We've long been looking at that north side” answered Mullens “Our north side ticket holders have been extremely loyal and patient."
Mullens followed by explaining, “I don't know that we'll go into it with expansion as a goal necessarily…We will go into it with, in the modern expansion experience, what other premium options do we need to offer? What other amenities do we need to put into Autzen Stadium to make sure that we are meeting the expectations of the fans?”
With ticket sales booming and potential renovations on the horizon, Autzen Stadium appears ready for an exciting new future in the Big Ten. To hear more from Athletic Director Rob Mullens Listen to his episode on John Canzano's podcast, “Bald Faced Truth.”
