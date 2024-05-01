Oregon Basketball Schedule: Big Ten Conference Releases Opponents
The Oregon Ducks basketball program is entering their inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference.
Now, Oregon coach Dana Altman and the Ducks know their opponents for Oregon’s 2024-25 season.
Ducks basketball fans, get excited as there are going to be some heated matchups in conference play. The Big Ten released which teams Oregon will play next season:
- The Ducks will play UCLA, USC, and Washington both home and away next season.
- Oregon’s home-only opponents are Purdue, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Rutgers.
- The Ducks’ road-only opponents are Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State and Penn State
Nice that Oregon plays the west coast Big Ten institutions twice. Definitely helps the travel situation.
Each Big Ten school plays a 20-game conference schedule, playing three schools both home and away, while facing 14 teams once. Of the single-play opponents, member institutions will play seven at home and seven on the road, according to the release from the Big Ten.
After an exhilarating run through the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament to win the conference title, the Ducks earned a bid into the 2023-24 NCAA Tournament. With much thanks to seniors N'Faly Dante and Jermaine Couisnard, Oregon made it to the Round of 32.
It's been an eventful offseason for Altman's squad.
Most recently, Oregon's strengthened their team by adding defensive wizard Ra'Heim Moss. The standout guard is a four-star, according to Rivals' transfer ratings. Native to Springfield, Ohio, Moss confirmed his move to Oregon after considering opportunities from Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.
Moss is poised to compete for the starting guard slot left open by Couisnard's graduation, aiming to make an immediate impact in a fiercely competitive conference.
Forward Kwame Evans Jr. will return for his sophomore season with the 2024-25 Oregon Ducks basketball team. The fourth-highest recruit in Oregon history, Evans Jr. announced his decision for“Round 2” in Eugene on social media.
Additionally, Oregon is requesting an additional year of eligibility for theDucks’ star center N’Faly Dante, according to the Oregonian. The waiver request is for the 2020-21 season, when Dante suffered an ACL injury and played in six games forcoach Dana Altman’s Duck basketball team.