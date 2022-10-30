This week's player of the week for Oregon is the team leader himself, quarterback Bo Nix. Nix has shown how special he is since transferring from Auburn and is leading this offense to average 525.8 yards and 42.3 points per game.

Some college football fans call him a dark horse for a Heisman spot, but anyone that's watched him play this season can say that Bo does know. After going 22/28 and throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns against an undefeated UCLA Bruins team, Nix continued his dominance this weekend.

He finished the Cal game going 27/35 for three passing touchdowns, and 412 yards against two interceptions. Those two interceptions could have been preventable with one being a tipped ball in triple coverage and the other a hail mary right before halftime.

Against the Golden Bears Nix made plays when he needed to, whether it was bouncing it out of the pocket to find his receivers across the field or taking it himself to set his offense up for success.

What's been impressive for Nix this season is his ability to affect the game with his legs. Through eight games he's second on the team in rushing with 441 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

On Saturday he added another three rushing touchdowns and 59 yards against the Bears.

Nix is performing so well that his stats have him in the same conversations as Marcus Mariota during his Heisman trophy season in 2014 where he led the Ducks to a national championship appearance.

With his 11th rushing touchdown on Saturday, Nix is closing in on surpassing Mariota's single season rushing touchdown record by an Oregon quarterback which currently sits at 14.

The addition of a new offensive coordinator and a veteran quarterback to the program may be the recipe this offense needed for the success they've had all season long. The Ducks finished this game with 586 yards of offense and six touchdowns, making it their sixth game with over 500 yards of total offense.

A play that stood out to me came late in the fourth quarter when Oregon was up 35-10 with less than four minutes to go and Nix and his offense didn't let their foot off the gas, finding Patrick Herbert for a 40-yard touchdown, the first of his college career.

The main takeaway from this?

Oregon is never stratified with just a win, but rather they want a win that lets the other team know the Ducks will give you all they have for four quarters. The Ducks are now 7-1 and 5-0 in Pac-12 play and still hold that number-one spot in the conference.

