Kenyon Sadiq, Eli Stowers Put Up Shocking Numbers at NFL Combine
In this story:
One of the biggest names coming out of the Oregon Ducks' program with NFL aspirations is Big Ten Tight End of the Year Kenyon Sadiq. The last season Mackey Award finalist departs for the pros with one season of eligibility left, and plenty of hype to potentially be the first Oregon player taken in this years' NFL Draft.
In the early athletic testing for tight ends, Sadiq nearly jumped out of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with a vertical jump of 43.5 inches. Sadiq tied the NFL Combine record for tight ends before former Vanderbilt tight end posted a 45.5 and set the record himself.
Sadiq's broad jump was 11-1, second only to Stowers at 11-3.
Kenyon Sadiq's NFL Combine Workout Results
40-yard Dash: TBA
Vertical Jump: 43.5 inches
Broad Jump: 11 feet, 1 inch
Shuttle Runs: TBA
Official Measurements:
Height: 6-3
Weight: 241 pounds
Arms: 31.5 inches
Hands: 10 inches
Kenyon Sadiq's College History
Sadiq is a rare sight in the modern era of college football, with all three of his college seasons playing for the Oregon Ducks, with his first two seasons being a depth member. For the 2025 season, Sadiq put up 560 yards and eight touchdowns off 51 receptions in the passing game.
In six of Oregon's 13 games during the 2025-2026 season, Sadiq had two or less receptions (scattered across the season). Though Sadiq played in all of Oregon's contests this season, an injury during the Penn State contest kept him in and out of the questionable list.
Sadiq was brought into plays requiring high physicality, due to his ability to finish through a block and use strong hands and quickness to deliver the ball in short yardage and find a straight line speed for outside runs.
What Experts Are Saying
ESPN's draft analyst Matt Miller projected in his latest mock draft that Sadiq would fall down on the draft boards to a No. 23 overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, who are in need of a tight end as 31-year-old Dallas Goedert nears the void years in his contract.
"Even if the Eagles decide to restructure Goedert's deal and keep him for 2026, they're known for drafting for future need," Miller wrote. "Sadiq is a sudden and productive F-tight end prospect but lacks elite size at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds. His run-after-catch skills are elite, and he's a proven red zone menace, but his drop issues (six in 2025) will be heavily considered. Sadiq is the best tight end in the class and would be an ideal middle-of-the-field playmaker for Jalen Hurts."
ESPN's Mel Kiper placed Sadiq a little higher on his projection list, the with No. 14 selection as the first Duck taken in the draft.
"Sadiq is loaded with physical traits," Kiper wrote. "He has the explosion to hurdle defenders in the open field. He has the vision and speed to cause conflict after the catch, with almost half his 2025 yardage coming after the ball was in his hands (260 yards). And he's nearly impossible to match against because of his quickness and size. Sadiq was consistent last season, and he should be the first tight end off the board."
Areas For Improvement
Though Sadiq's physicality and build are NFL ready, there's still some points the Idaho Falls native can improve at the next level. His inconsistency in production on the field this season can attribute to a potential question mark for him at the next level.
There's also the need for improvement on the receiving side, as sometimes Sadiq misses targets due to struggles tracking the ball in the air. At the next level, Sadiq can find a way to avoid drops like the ones seen in his college days.
NFL Projections
Sadiq is expected to be the first Duck taken in the NFL Draft, with several experts sharing the consensus of a first round selection.
Daniel Jeremiah of ESPN projects in his latest mock draft that Sadiq will find a home with the Los Angeles Chargers, citing the Oregon product as a perfect fit for Mike McDaniel with a slew of young talent like Ladd McConkey, Oronde Gadsen II, and Tre Harris.
