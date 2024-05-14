Oregon Football Ranked No. 1 ‘Most Impressive Football Facility’ With Expansion Looming
The evolution of college football is not just reflected in the play, conference realignment and name, image, likeness. It's also reflected in the massive changes in the facilities.
Oregon currently has the best facilities in all of college football, according to the latest ranking by 247 Sports. The Ducks are showing no sign of slowing down, as Oregon is already planning its next expansion.
The influence and vision Phil Knight has brought to the Oregon Ducks cannot be overstated.
Knight ensured amenities were top-level in his front-porch to the University's Athletic Department. Completed in 2013, the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex (Oregon's football facility) introduced self-cleansing lockers, one of Nike's finest innovations. The use of marble in the showers and Ferrari leather chairs might cause one to wonder if they are in a posh resort rather than a football locker room.
Oregon was one of the initial programs to incorporate a barber shop into its player lounge. There is even a 40-yard digital-sensor electronic track on the mezzanine level, one of the few in the world, at the time of installation.
The Ducks revealed plans for an expansion - A 130,000-square foot indoor practice facility that will also feature space for an updated players' lounge. Earlier this year, the city of Eugene and University of Oregon completed negotiations over a land swap that will allow the Ducks to begin work on the latest project. While there is no start date listed for the construction of the new indoor facility, the agreement states construction of all university facilities is to be completed by Dec. 31, 2029.
Oregon is not the only Big Ten Conference team to be ranked among the best. Ohio State has the No. 7 best facility, following a $7.8 million renovation that was completed recently. This facility includes a 42,000-square-foot players’ lounge, a kitchen and nutrition area. In addition, you can find a barber shop, a basketball court, a golf simulator to name just a few more of the amenities.
Oregon Athletics Director Rob Mullens, recently spoke with John Canzano on the Bald-Faced Truth regarding the impact of increased demand from Oregon fans but opposing team’s supporters.
“There are 15 Ohio zip codes in our season ticket database.” Mullens told Canzano.
Is an Autzen Stadium expansion on the horizon? Autzen stadium currently accommodates 54,000 people while the average Big Ten stadium can fit more than 71,000.
"We've long been looking at that north side” said Mullens. “Our north side ticket holders have been extremely loyal and patient. I don't know that we'll go into it with expansion as a goal necessarily. We will go into it with, in the modern expansion experience, what other premium options do we need to offer?"
If history is any indicator, the Ducks will take the lead when it comes to upgrading facilities, more amenities for athletes and fans and an overall top notch game-day experience. There is no question, it’s a great time to be a Duck.