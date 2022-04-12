Skip to main content

Oregon Spring Football Practice Report: Tuesday April 12, 2022

The latest updates from spring football as the Ducks wrapped up their ninth practice.

The Ducks practiced in full pads inside the Moshofsky Center on Tuesday with rain pouring down in Eugene. 

Here are the latest notes and observations from Oregon's ninth practice of the spring.

Personnel/Injury Notes 

The injured/limited group mainly remained the same for the Ducks, with the notable addition being sophomore cornerback Dontae Manning, who went through stretches with a heavy leg brace on his left leg after getting injured during Saturday's scrimmage. 

-OL Bram Walden

-OL Michael Wooten

-TE Cam McCormick

-DL Brandon Dorlus (no pads)

-DL Popo Aumavae (no pads)

-DL Keyon Ware-Hudson (no pads)

-LB Justin Flowe (no pads)

-S Daymon David (no pads)

Offense

Byron Cardwell Oregon Spring Practice No. 9

Byron Cardwell Spring 9

One drill that stood out was ball security for skill positions, which included quarterbacks. The players weaved in and out around markers and had to get past running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, who was taking big swings with a boxing glove trying to jar the ball loose. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sean Dollars Oregon Spring Football Cropped
Play
Football

Carries Finally Up for Grabs in Oregon Backfield This Spring

The Ducks are searching for a new lead back with an exciting group of young talent

Ducks Digest
nyara-sabally-new-york-liberty-wnba-draft
Play
Pro Ducks

Nyara Sabally Selected Fifth Overall by New York Liberty in 2022 WNBA Draft

Sabally becomes the third Duck ever selected in the top five of the WNBA draft

Ducks Digest
Brandon Dorlus Oreogn Spring
Play
Football

Ducks Need Young DL to 'Close the gap' in Spring Amid Injuries to Veterans

How Tony Tuioti is managing the absence of multiple starters on the defensive line

Ducks Digest

Byron Cardwell continues to live up to the billing as a physical back, trucking a linebacker in the linebacker vs. running backs portion of practice. But he also showed that he's light on his feet, spinning out of a would-be tackle. 

Noah Whittington had a nice cut in the two-on-one (LB vs. RB) drill. He has a fairly small frame compared to that of Sean Dollars and Cardwell, but he's very built and runs with toughness. 

Defense

Adrian Jackson and Sean Dollars Oregon Spring Practice

IY3A5899

I admittedly watched the offense more than the defense on Tuesday, but one highlight that stuck out was a physical tackle from Adrian Jackson of Sean Dollars

Special teams

WR Chase Cota Oregon Spring Practice

IY3A5799

Special teams continues to be a main focus at the start of practice, and many of the day's kicks and punts were hit the top of the ceiling inside the Mo and it look players a minute to adjust to being indoors. 

Among the players working on fielding punts were Seven McGee, Chase Cota, Kris Hutson and Josh Delgado. Those players also wore boxing gloves to make fielding the ball more difficult. 

11-on-11

Ty Thompson Oregon Spring Practice

IY3A6412

The media was allowed to view another rapid-fire 11-on-11 session on Tuesday.

The quarterbacks were led by Bo Nix, who got the first reps, then Jay Butterfield and Ty Thompson rounded out the third unit we saw. The 11-on-11 portion was very fast up-tempo. The coaches also mixed in a variety of situational work. 

Nix's main highlight came on a nice back-shoulder throw to Cardwell, who hauled it in near the sideline and was able to get his feet inbounds. The two weren't able to sync up on the other pass attempt of that drive. 

Byron Cardwell Reels in Pass From Bo Nix

IY3A6292

Butterfield's drive started with a fumbled exchange between him and wide receiver Kris Hutson on a sweep paly. Lanning stopped the drill and instructed the group to start over. The remaining plays of the drive included overthrowing Hutson on a deep ball out of bounds and connecting for an intermediate gain to Isaah Crocker over the middle. 

Thompson's drive wasn't particularly productive. He had a mixture of talent at the skill positions, but the offensive line he worked with consisted mainly of reserve players.

He scrambled for a small gain after running out of the pocket on one play. Le'Vaughn Luellen had a short run and also caught a short pass from Thompson.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Sean Dollars Oregon Spring Football Cropped
Football

Carries Finally Up for Grabs in Oregon Backfield This Spring

By Max Torres9 hours ago
nyara-sabally-new-york-liberty-wnba-draft
Pro Ducks

Nyara Sabally Selected Fifth Overall by New York Liberty in 2022 WNBA Draft

By Dylan Reubenking20 hours ago
Brandon Dorlus Oreogn Spring
Football

Ducks Need Young DL to 'Close the gap' in Spring Amid Injuries to Veterans

By Dylan Reubenking21 hours ago
Cole Prusia Oregon Throne
Recruiting

Oregon Lands Former Gatorade POY in 2022 WR Cole Prusia

By Max TorresApr 11, 2022
Jackson Powers-Johnson UCLA
Football

Jackson Powers-Johnson Opens up on Playing Both Ways in Spring

By Ally OsborneApr 10, 2022
marcus-sanders-oregon
Recruiting

Oregon Adds 2022 PWO Quarterback Marcus Sanders

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 10, 2022
Adrian Klemm Spring Practice
Football

Adrian Klemm Looking to Form Continuity on Offensive Line, Prefers Tight Rotation

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 9, 2022
Josh Conerly
Recruiting

What Josh Conerly's Commitment Means for Oregon

By Max TorresApr 9, 2022
Member Exclusive