The latest updates from spring football as the Ducks wrapped up their ninth practice.

The Ducks practiced in full pads inside the Moshofsky Center on Tuesday with rain pouring down in Eugene.

Here are the latest notes and observations from Oregon's ninth practice of the spring.

Personnel/Injury Notes

The injured/limited group mainly remained the same for the Ducks, with the notable addition being sophomore cornerback Dontae Manning, who went through stretches with a heavy leg brace on his left leg after getting injured during Saturday's scrimmage.

-OL Bram Walden

-OL Michael Wooten

-TE Cam McCormick

-DL Brandon Dorlus (no pads)

-DL Popo Aumavae (no pads)

-DL Keyon Ware-Hudson (no pads)

-LB Justin Flowe (no pads)

-S Daymon David (no pads)

Offense

Byron Cardwell Oregon Spring Practice No. 9 Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

One drill that stood out was ball security for skill positions, which included quarterbacks. The players weaved in and out around markers and had to get past running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, who was taking big swings with a boxing glove trying to jar the ball loose.

Byron Cardwell continues to live up to the billing as a physical back, trucking a linebacker in the linebacker vs. running backs portion of practice. But he also showed that he's light on his feet, spinning out of a would-be tackle.

Noah Whittington had a nice cut in the two-on-one (LB vs. RB) drill. He has a fairly small frame compared to that of Sean Dollars and Cardwell, but he's very built and runs with toughness.

Defense

Adrian Jackson and Sean Dollars Oregon Spring Practice Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

I admittedly watched the offense more than the defense on Tuesday, but one highlight that stuck out was a physical tackle from Adrian Jackson of Sean Dollars.

Special teams

WR Chase Cota Oregon Spring Practice Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Special teams continues to be a main focus at the start of practice, and many of the day's kicks and punts were hit the top of the ceiling inside the Mo and it look players a minute to adjust to being indoors.

Among the players working on fielding punts were Seven McGee, Chase Cota, Kris Hutson and Josh Delgado. Those players also wore boxing gloves to make fielding the ball more difficult.

11-on-11

Ty Thompson Oregon Spring Practice Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The media was allowed to view another rapid-fire 11-on-11 session on Tuesday.

The quarterbacks were led by Bo Nix, who got the first reps, then Jay Butterfield and Ty Thompson rounded out the third unit we saw. The 11-on-11 portion was very fast up-tempo. The coaches also mixed in a variety of situational work.

Nix's main highlight came on a nice back-shoulder throw to Cardwell, who hauled it in near the sideline and was able to get his feet inbounds. The two weren't able to sync up on the other pass attempt of that drive.

Byron Cardwell Reels in Pass From Bo Nix Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Butterfield's drive started with a fumbled exchange between him and wide receiver Kris Hutson on a sweep paly. Lanning stopped the drill and instructed the group to start over. The remaining plays of the drive included overthrowing Hutson on a deep ball out of bounds and connecting for an intermediate gain to Isaah Crocker over the middle.

Thompson's drive wasn't particularly productive. He had a mixture of talent at the skill positions, but the offensive line he worked with consisted mainly of reserve players.

He scrambled for a small gain after running out of the pocket on one play. Le'Vaughn Luellen had a short run and also caught a short pass from Thompson.

