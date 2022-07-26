Oregon Football Updates Roster Ahead of Fall Camp

On Tuesday, Oregon Football released new updates to their 2022 roster ahead of fall camp, which is set to begin next week in Eugene.

Here are some of the notes that stand out most:

-Terell Tilmon moved from OLB to TE

-Jonathan Flowe moved from LB to DB

-DJ Johnson moved from TE to OLB

-Jackson Powers-Johnson still listed as DL/OL

-Jake Shipley moved from DE/OLB to DT

-Adrian Jackson not listed on roster (left program)

-Bryce Boettcher listed on roster as defensive back (currently on Oregon baseball team)

-Spencer Webb listed on roster with #4

-Bennett Williams listed on roster with #4

-Daymon David listed on roster with #12

New numbers for transfers and high school arrivals

-RB Mar'Keise 'Bucky' Irving #0

-DB Khamari Terrell #14

-WR Kyler Kasper #17

-WR Caleb Chapman #19

-RB Jordan James #20

-DB Jalil Tucker #20

-S Trejon Williams #23

-OLB Emar'rion Winston #32

-DL Sir Mells #40

-OL Dave Iuli #52

-DL Ben Roberts #52

-OL Josh Conerly Jr. #76

-DL Jordon Riley #91

-P Ross James #92

-P Adam Berry #93

-K Andrew Boyle #98

-DL Casey Rogers #98

On Friday, Dan Lanning will be joined by Alex Forsyth and DJ Johnson at Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles. The Ducks will begin their 2022 football season against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-Fil-A kickoff game on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

