With Micah Bañuelos choosing USC over Oregon on Monday, the Ducks will need to shift their focus to other names along the offensive line in the 2023 recruiting class. Offensive lineman Bryce Boulton is one to keep an eye on.

Boulton is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound offensive lineman who plays at Palm Desert High School in Southern California. He was offered by Oregon after coming out to Eugene for a camp in June and also holds offers from Hawaii and Colorado among other schools.

He'll make a return trip to Eugene this weekend and spoke with Ducks Digest ahead of the visit to give the latest in his recruitment.

Boulton has been able to take a handful of trips in the spring and summer, stopping by Idaho, Eastern Washington, Cal Poly and Oregon. He also mentioned possibly taking trips to Cal and Colorado in the future.

He spoke about what he's looking forward to on his upcoming trip to Eugene.

"Meeting all the coaches. Building that relationship with them," he said. "Seeing the facilities again and getting to learn more about the program."

Offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has led the way for the Ducks so far as his lead recruiter.

"I think Coach Klemm's a great coach. He's someone you can definitely get along with and be easy to approach. Love him as a coach."

Despite only recently entering the picture in his recruitment, the offensive lineman has Oregon high on his list.

"It's a top school in my recruiting right now," Boulton said. "It's been my dream school for a while. Great facilities and great coaches. They could really take care of you up there."

Boulton is a multi-sport athlete who also participates in track and field, participating in a multitude of events including the long jump, high jump, shot-put and discus. Originally from Haiti, he came to the U.S. when he was three and has played tackle football since seventh grade. He primarily plays left tackle and defensive tackle for Palm Desert, but sees himself sliding inside to play guard or center in college.

With football season fast approaching, Boulton says his recruitment could be winding down.

"I think I'm going to be coming to a close soon with the recruiting process and just focusing on my season."

As he sets his sights on making his college commitment, he spoke on what he's prioritizing in his recruitment.

"Somewhere I can see myself spending the next four or five years at. The environment--college campus, college town, the people around there. If it's a great fit, I feel comfortable and I can be me there."

