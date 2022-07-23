Skip to main content

Alex Forsyth Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List for Nation's Best Center

Forsyth returns in 2022 to anchor one of the most experienced offensive lines in the Pac-12.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Oregon offensive lineman Alex Forsyth has been named to the Rimington Trophy watch list. 

The Rimington Trophy, named after former All-American Nebraska offensive lineman Dave Rimington (1981-82), honors the most outstanding center in Division 1 college football. During his college career, Rimington became the only player in college football to win two Outland trophies as the nation's top interior lineman. 

Forsyth is one of 40 offensive linemen named to this year's preseason watch list. Other Pac-12 players on the list include Matthew Cindric (California), Jake Levengood (Oregon State), Drake Nugent (Stanford) and Brett Neilon (USC). 

Forsyth is entering his sixth season with the Ducks after signing with the class of 2017 coming out of West Linn High School. He redshirted during his first season and saw snaps in five games at left guard, right guard and right tackle in both 2018 and 2019.

READ MORE: Oregon WR Commit Jurrion Dickey reportedly transferring from Valley Christian ahead of senior season

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jurrion Dickey RVC
Play
Recruiting

Jurrion Dickey Reportedly Transferring From Valley Christian

The Oregon commit recently earned five-star status as a top national recruit.

Ducks Digest
Dan Lanning Spring Game
Play
Football

Ranking Oregon Football's 2022 Schedule

The Ducks have some big-time matchups in Dan Lanning's debut season as head coach.

Ducks Digest
Bennett Williams Yell Arizona
Play
Football

Bennett Williams Switching Jersey Number to Honor Spencer Webb

Oregon's star safety will don a new number for the 2022 season.

Ducks Digest

He really came on strong in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when he started all seven games at center after Jake Hanson was drafted in the sixth round by the Green Bay Packers. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound mauler will lead one of the most experienced offensive lines in the Pac-12 after playing in 10 of Oregon's 14 games in 2021. 

Forsyth was battling back spasms for much of the season and Oregon's versatility came in handy with Ryan Walk sliding over from right guard and filling in admirably as the team's center. 

While it looks like Bo Nix is the projected starting quarterback ahead of fall camp, whoever ends up winning the job will have a seasoned vet to command the offensive line in the trenches.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Jurrion Dickey RVC
Recruiting

Jurrion Dickey Reportedly Transferring From Valley Christian

By Max Torres14 hours ago
Dan Lanning Spring Game
Football

Ranking Oregon Football's 2022 Schedule

By Max Torres15 hours ago
Bennett Williams Yell Arizona
Football

Bennett Williams Switching Jersey Number to Honor Spencer Webb

By Max Torres18 hours ago
Terrance Ferguson Arizona TD
Football

Terrance Ferguson Named to John Mackey Watch List

By Max Torres18 hours ago
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Rundown July 20, 2022

By Max TorresJul 21, 2022 3:19 PM EDT
Stetson BennettBo Nix Split
Football

OFFICIAL: Oregon vs. Georgia Sold Out

By Max TorresJul 20, 2022 3:47 PM EDT
Byron Cardwell Colorado 2
Football

Byron Cardwell Named to Doak Walker Watch List

By Max TorresJul 20, 2022 2:35 PM EDT
Devon Allen Worlds
News

Devon Allen Disqualified From Men's 110 Meter Hurdles at World Championships

By Ally OsborneJul 18, 2022 10:38 PM EDT