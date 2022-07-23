Oregon offensive lineman Alex Forsyth has been named to the Rimington Trophy watch list.

The Rimington Trophy, named after former All-American Nebraska offensive lineman Dave Rimington (1981-82), honors the most outstanding center in Division 1 college football. During his college career, Rimington became the only player in college football to win two Outland trophies as the nation's top interior lineman.

Forsyth is one of 40 offensive linemen named to this year's preseason watch list. Other Pac-12 players on the list include Matthew Cindric (California), Jake Levengood (Oregon State), Drake Nugent (Stanford) and Brett Neilon (USC).

Forsyth is entering his sixth season with the Ducks after signing with the class of 2017 coming out of West Linn High School. He redshirted during his first season and saw snaps in five games at left guard, right guard and right tackle in both 2018 and 2019.

He really came on strong in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when he started all seven games at center after Jake Hanson was drafted in the sixth round by the Green Bay Packers. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound mauler will lead one of the most experienced offensive lines in the Pac-12 after playing in 10 of Oregon's 14 games in 2021.

Forsyth was battling back spasms for much of the season and Oregon's versatility came in handy with Ryan Walk sliding over from right guard and filling in admirably as the team's center.

While it looks like Bo Nix is the projected starting quarterback ahead of fall camp, whoever ends up winning the job will have a seasoned vet to command the offensive line in the trenches.

