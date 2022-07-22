2023 Oregon wide receiver commit Jurrion Dickey is reportedly transferring from Valley Christian High School in San Jose ahead of his senior season, as first reported by The San Jose Mercury news Thursday evening.

The news outlet cited Valley Christian head coach Mike Machado in the story, but Machado said he wasn't sure where Dickey was headed for his senior season of high school football.

Dickey has been committed to Oregon since May 2 and recently earned a massive bump to five-star status on 247Sports and On3 after they released their updated rankings.

Jurrion Dickey is the No. 2 wide receiver in the country according to 247Sports. Graphic: Dylan Reubenking; Photos: Oregon Athletics

Dickey jumped all the way up to the No. 14 overall recruit on 247Sports, a mark good for the No. 2 wide receiver ranking behind only Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch, who's committed to the USC Trojans. On3 had Dickey ranked as the No. 15 overall recruit, also trailing only Branch for the title of top wide receiver in the country.

On Friday morning there was a new development, as Mitchell Stephens of Scorebook Live reported that Dickey would be heading south to play for Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif.

Mater Dei has long been known as one of the top programs in Southern California and in the entire country. The Monarchs were a perfect 12-0 in 2021 and captured a California open division state title in addition to being named national champions.

Mater Dei lost its top wide receiver from last season when C.J. Williams graduated and took his talents to nearby USC to play for Lincoln Riley.

Top players transferring to play at Southern California powerhouses is nothing new, as running back Raleek Brown, now at USC, transferred from Edison High School in Stockton to Mater Dei for his senior season.

Dickey is one of two wide receivers committed to play for Junior Adams and the Ducks in 2023 along with Martin (Flowermound, Tex.) wideout Ashton Cozart.

In 2021 Dickey earned West Catholic Athletic League wide receiver of the year and All-WCAL first-team honors after racking up 78 receptions for 1,304 yards and 23 total touchdowns (according to MaxPreps).

