Why Oregon Freshman Brandon Finney Jr. Could Be The Next Star Cornerback
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks were stunned at home, losing 30-20 to No. 3 Indiana. This loss snapped their 18-game home win streak and marked their first regular-season loss since 2023. However, a stellar performance by one of Oregon's true freshmen kept the game within reach in the fourth quarter.
True freshman defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. picked off Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and ran it back into the end zone for his first career pick-six.
Finney Proved He Can Make a Big-Time Play
The former four-star recruit has made an immediate impact for the Ducks, being one of two true freshmen to start all six games for Oregon, and his level of play has shown why.
"That's one of the harder routes to defend in man-to-man, it's a crossing route from the other side, and he did a great job breaking on the ball," said coach Dan Lanning postgame. "Great job finishing in the end zone and turning that into a touchdown for us."
Along with his first career pick-six, Finney accounted for four solo tackles, bringing his season total to nine solo and 13 total tackles.
The impact Finney has made, especially against Indiana, hasn't gone unnoticed, and senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher touched on Finney's play during the post-game press conference.
"It was an incredible play by Finney. Talk about the ball and it's our oxygen, when you can get the ball on defense, and create turnovers," Boettcher said. "It's a big-time play, it felt like, obviously, that was the play we needed right there.
Finney's pick-six tied the game in the fourth quarter, but a lackluster day from Oregon's offense squandered the opportunity for momentum -- but it goes to show that the Duck defense can keep the team in games when the offense is struggling.
Finney Has A Lot To Learn From
Finney Jr. is the youngest and inexperienced player starting for Oregon's defense but he can learn a lot from those around him, especially from junior defensive back Dillon Thieneman, who transferred from Purdue.
While Thieneman typically plays the free safety position, and Finney Jr. is at the cornerback position, there is still a lot he could learn from the former 247Sports True Freshman of the Year and the five-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
Thieneman led the Big Ten defensive backs with 104 total tackles last year and has made an immediate impact at Oregon. The junior has already accounted for 14 solo tackles and a game-winning interception against Penn State.
Having a mentor like Thieneman in the locker room could be instrumental for Finney Jr.'s development both on the field and personally, especially as he is expected to receive significant attention in his first year of college, much like Thieneman did.
What's Next?
Oregon's first loss of the season stings for coach Lanning and his staff, but their College Football Playoff aspirations are still in front of them.
"They played a better game than us. They were better coached than us today." Lanning continued. "Our guys recognize that every one of our goals is still in front of us and an opportunity to attack."
Finney Jr. is expected to start his seventh game when the Ducks go across the country to New Brunswick, New Jersey, to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Oct. 18. This matchup could be vital in restoring Oregon's momentum and confidence.