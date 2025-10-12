Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon’s Loss Against Indiana
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks suffered their first loss of the season against the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers, 30-20. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks struggled to gain any momentum on the offense and could not prevent Indiana from moving down the field on defense.
The Ducks are now 5-1, while the Hoosiers remain undefeated. Indiana and the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes are now the only undefeated teams in the Big Ten, giving Oregon a much more difficult path to make the conference championship.
Biggest Winners In Oregon’s Loss vs. Indiana
Indiana’s Defense
The Indiana Hoosiers' defense was on fire, not allowing the Ducks offense to gain any momentum. Oregon’s only offensive touchdown came in the first quarter, and Indiana's defense made a statement against the Ducks.
The Hoosiers' defense finished the game with two interceptions and held the Ducks to 41 yards in the second half. Oregon has had one of the most explosive offenses in college football entering the game, and the Hoosiers limited the Ducks both on the ground and in the air.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore entered the game with just one interception and one sack, but in week 7, Indiana forced two interceptions and six sacks.
Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher led the team with 13 total tackles. and 1.5 sacks. The two interceptions came from linebacker Isaiah Jones and defensive back Louis Moore.
Brandon Finney Jr.
While the Oregon Ducks' defense did struggle, freshman defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. caught a pick-six in the fourth quarter. The Ducks were down 20-13, not having scored a touchdown since the fourth quarter.
The pick-six from the freshman tied the game, keeping the Ducks in the matchup until the end. Finney Jr. had a solid game, finishing the matchup with four tackles and two passes defended in addition to the pick-six.
Finney Jr. gave Oregon a spark to a defense that otherwise struggled. The interception came at the perfect time, even if the Ducks could not score again.
Biggest Losers In Oregon’s Loss vs. Indiana
Ducks Offensive Coordinator Will Stein
Through the first five weeks of the season, the Oregon Ducks had one of the best offenses in college football. Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein has been a name to watch as a head coaching candidate next season, with how explosive the offense has been. In the loss against Indiana, Oregon's offense never got going.
Oregon finished the game with just 81 rushing yards, the least of the season. Running back Jordon Davison led the team with just 59 yards. Interestingly, he had just eight carries in the game despite Oregon's success running the ball this year. Running back Noah Whittington had five carries for 27 yards.
Moore finished the game going 21-of-34 for 186 yards and one touchdown. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq had just two receptions for 21 yards, rarely being targeted. Sadiq is a talented athlete who was expected to have a bigger role against the Hoosiers.
Oregon Run Defense
The Oregon Ducks' defense has done well in stopping the run this season, but not against Indiana. The Hoosiers finished the game with 111 total rushing yards.
Running back Roman Hemby led the Hoosiers with 19 carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns. The team could not contain quarterback Fernando Mendoza from taking the ball himself. Mendoza rushed for 21 yards on six carries.
Though there were not many big runs, as the longest was for 14 yards, the Ducks struggled in the red zone. The Hoosiers utilized the ground game well when they needed to, resulting in two rushing touchdowns.