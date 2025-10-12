Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Reveals What Went Wrong In Loss To Indiana
The Oregon Ducks came into their highly-anticipated showdown vs. Indiana with high hopes considering quarterback Dante Moore was playing at an extremely high level through the team's first five games of the season.
However, Moore and the Ducks' offense had arguably their worst game of the season in their 30-20 loss to the Hoosiers. Moore had his first multi-interception game as Oregon's starting quarterback and the offense scored their lowest total of the season.
Being Accountable
Moore completed 21 of 34 pass attempts for 184 yards and one touchdown. His two interceptions came late in the fourth quarter as the team was attempting to make a comeback attempt.
The Ducks' quarterback was honest about how the offense performed vs. Indiana and credited the Hoosiers' for their defensive game plan. Indiana was able to hold Oregon to just 10 points in each half, which is tied for a season-low for a half.
"On all phases, it was not great. I feel like overall, Indiana's a great team, great coaching staff, great players. They had a great scheme. Had a lot of different concepts they're running on defense," Moore said. "I thought we beat ourselves when it comes to penalties, me missing simple reads. I feel like we didn't have our routine just from start to end. I feel like we kind of beat ourselves."
Oregon had a season-high seven penalties for 64 yards, which cost the Ducks on the both sides of the ball at critical moments in the game.
Hoosier Pressure Causing Havoc
After retooling their offensive line over the offseason, the protection for Moore has been mostly solid through the start of the season. However, Moore was sacked six times as Oregon's offensive line struggled against a talented Indiana defensive front seven. Moore said the Hoosiers' ability to get pressure raised issues for the Ducks' offense.
"They kind of found something in our offense. We both had bye weeks and they attacked that certain area against our offense. We had a couple of protection issues, but that can start from me, keying the defense and getting the protection right. We're just going to watch the film, learn from our mistakes," Moore said.
Growing As A Leader
With it being the first loss of the season for the Ducks, it serves up a valuable learning moment for Moore to grow as a leader. Oregon will have a nice opportunity to bounce back next week vs. Rutgers, giving the Ducks a good chance to rebound nicely.
"Nobody's perfect, except for God. Everybody's going to make their mistakes and of course you got to see how you bounce back," Moore said. "Making sure I'm continuing to talk to the offensive and defensive sides of the ball...just being more of a communicator on the field when things are going bad."