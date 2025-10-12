Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Explains Significance Of Win Over Oregon Ducks
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks suffered their first loss of the season against the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers, 30-20. It was a tough loss for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team as the Ducks struggled to gain any momentum.
The Hoosiers join the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes as the two remaining undefeated teams in the Big Ten conference. After the matchup, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti talked to the media during the postgame press conference about the win over the Oregon Ducks.
Cignetti On How Significant The Win Was
“Well, it depends on what we do with it from here. It’s a great win against the number two-ranked team in the country on the road. They had an 18-game home winning streak, right? And it puts us in position if we can continue to be successful, which means we have to show up to work on Monday as a team and hungry and ready to go against Michigan State,” Cignetti said.
“Last year, I was the way I was cause I thought I needed to be taking over this program, kind of lead the charge the way I was out there a little bit. I knew that early on in December, okay, I thought we established credibility last season, and I didn’t need to be that way, and I can focus on what I do best, coach,” Cignetti said. “Some people are always going to be for you. Some people are always going to be against you because they need to be.”
“We played Illinois, who was ninth in the country. And we played Oregon, who was second in the country. We won at Iowa, which is a really hard place to play, which a lot of people call it a trap game.”
How Indiana Prepared For Oregon
“I really felt like our team was in a good place. The most important thing to me was our mindset going into this game that we believed, expected, prepared to make it happen, and could handle the ups and downs of the game without flinching, showing frustration, anxiety, and that was the only thing you’ll know until you play the game. And we passed that test," Cignetti said.
"I think every game we try to put the best game plan together. Our defense really got after him, I think in that second half and many times in the first half too, and the offense made enough plays.”
“I have a lot of respect for this team that we beat. I have a lot of respect for Dan Lanning, and it’s a great win,” Cignetti said.
Cignetti Discusses Indiana Win Over Oregon
“Great win. Really proud of the coaches. Feeling really great for our fans, our supporters, the number one largest alumni base in America, with over 800,000 people. And it’s a great road win,” Cignetti said. “You talk about great wins on the road, and I’ve had three or four of them at my prior places, and I’m talking like this magnitude, they’re low.”
“This one, I’m really proud of the guys. We hung in there. We couldn’t stay on sides for a while. Then for a while, we had a bunch of guys laying on the ground. You know, what’s going on here? And then they return,” Cignetti continued. “ They were starting to get some good run chunks. We weren’t getting rid of them on offense.”
“Just like last week against Iowa, that end-of-the-half score gave us momentum. Our defense was tremendous in the second half. Our kicking game was really good all day. The offense made plays when they had to. Mendoza extended plays, made plays with his legs. And the play to Sarratt was huge. That’s a one-on-one ball, third-and-long, inside the 10. Those are hard to convert and just really proud of everybody.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Indiana In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Dakorien Moore’s Composure Turns Heads in First Oregon Interview
MORE: Grading Oregon Ducks' Uniform Reveal For Indiana Game - Did Nike Nail It?
“I thought our defense really took it to them in the second half. Won the line of scrimmage. Run game and pass game put pressure on the quarterback and the offense made the plays when they needed to. They had a soft bounce. They have a good defense. And the false starts were obviously conditions. But we just took two in the second half, and our guys played one play at a time like we asked. And then next play, and our guys wanted it. It showed on film they wanted it.”
Cignetti On The Pick-Six
“That’s resilience right there. That’s like being the rubber ball, right? If you’re not resilient, you don’t want to be like the crystal chandelier when you drop it. It breaks in a million pieces. You want to be like a rubber ball right back in your hand. That’s what he did after he threw the interception on third and two,” Cignetti said.
Oregon Struggles On Both Sides Of The Ball
The Oregon Ducks scored just one offensive touchdown, which came in the first quarter of the game. Neither the ground nor the air game could find any momentum, despite entering the game as an explosive unit.
Quarterback Dante Moore finished the game going 21-of-34 for 186 yards and one touchdown. He also threw two interceptions, after only throwing one through five games. Moore was also sacked six times, despite entering the game being sacked just once this year.
The Ducks have a talented running back room and have been able to make big plays on the ground. Running back Jordon Davison led the team with just eight carries for 59 yards.
Whether it was the execution or the play calling, the Oregon Ducks offense will have to regroup ahead of week 8.
Oregon’s defense allowed Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza to go 20-of-31 for 215 yards and one touchdown. Mendoza also rushed for 31 yards. Oregon’s defense as a whole allowed 111 rushing yards. Running back Roman Hemby led the Hoosiers with 70 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The highlight for the defense came in the fourth quarter when freshman defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. caught an interception and ran it in for a touchdown. The pick-six tied the game, giving the Ducks a chance to win.
After falling to a 5-1 record, the No. 3 Oregon Ducks will next face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Oct. 18.