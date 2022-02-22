Oregon Hires Former Ducks Tight End as Offensive Analyst

Oregon has hired former tight end Koa Ka'ai as a tight end and running back analyst, per his Twitter. He posted the news on Twitter with the caption "Right back to where it all started."

Ka'ai will work with Tight Ends Coach Drew Mehringer and Running Backs Coach Carlos Locklyn and bring a perspective not just from a former tight end but from a former Oregon student athlete.

Ka'ai competed with the Ducks from 2011-15 as a tight end, and he even switched to defensive line early in his career. He played in 24 games, recording two catches for 18 yards along with three tackles and a forced fumble.

He has spent the past two seasons under Todd Graham at Hawaii as a defensive graduate assistant. Ka'ai worked with new Oregon Offensive Line Analyst A'Lique Terry at Hawaii.

Since his graduation from the University of Oregon, Ka'ai has been rising up the coaching ranks. He began at Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama as the tight ends coach and strength & conditioning coach in 2017. He also coached track and field there as an assistant.

Ka'ai spent time as the head coach of Farrington High School's JV football coach as well as the offensive coordinator and head coach of the track and field team.

Ka'ai returns to Eugene to help install the Ducks new offense under Dan Lanning and Kenny Dillingham. As a Duck, he was named to the 2012 Pac-12 Academic All-Conference First Team. He earned the Elmer Sahlstrom Award for being the senior on the team that "maintained an outstanding academic record and demonstrated exemplary attitude and contributions throughout the year," according to GoDucks.

