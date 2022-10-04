Dan Lanning's 2023 recruiting class picked up some steam in recent months, landing commitments from edge rushers like Jaeden Moore, Blake Purchase and Teitum Tuioti. The Ducks may not be done at that spot though, as they're still recruiting San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln edge rusher David Peevy.

Ducks Digest was on scene in San Diego for Lincoln's thrilling 31-17 win over rival Cathedral Catholic and caught up with Peevy for the latest in his recruitment.

Peevy was was in Seattle to see the Washington take down Michigan State last month and was at USC over the weekend.

He offered up what's standing out about each program.

Washington

"Their pass rush stood out to me a lot and their defensive scheme stood out to me a lot. The way the edge coach coaches them really hard, he coaches them to be relentless off the ball every single play even if you're tired. I love how even though when Michigan State was coming back they still fought hard and got the W."

USC

"Their defense is playing crazy right now. I think they're leading college in turnovers right now. They're creating turnovers and getting the offense back on the field and the offense is just scoring every time they get the ball. It's a great combination: create turnovers, score points, capitalize on everything you get."

Having already taken official visits to USC and Washington, the 6-foot-4, 230 pounder is planning to take his final official visit to Oregon when the Ducks face UCLA on October 22. Connections with multiple players on the team and the versatility of the defense has Oregon in a solid spot.

"I like a lot of things about the Ducks," he said. "I have two former teammates that came from here that's up there (Jahlil Florence & Jalil Tucker) so I have a great relationship with them.

"I like how they do multiple defensive schemes. They can go four front, then go three front with the outside linebackers outside like a 3-4. I like how they just move the edge guy, they stunt him a lot, they drop him and he'll still rush off the edge to get to the quarterback. So I like that a lot."



While he's connected with multiple members of the staff, one coach has built the strongest connection with him in Eugene.

"Tosh Lupoi, I talk to him a lot. I talk to him every week, almost every day really," Peevy said. "I like him as a coach because I remember when I came up there for an unofficial visit, we were chopping it up the whole time. I got to know him as a person for real and I really connected with him a lot. Me and him are like the same person almost."

With just one more trip on calendar it appears his recruitment is winding down this month.

"I believe after the Oregon official visit I will be committing a week after because that will just settle the deal about where I should go. I took an official to all three of those places and then I'm just going to settle it there, choose my options and hope I pick the right one of them that fits me as home, as family."

Peevy is still open to other schools should offers materialize, but otherwise he's narrowed his focus on a trio of programs.

"Really a top three unless some other schools come in. That's really my top three Oregon, Washington and USC."

He was planning to enroll early prior to the season but had a change of heart and decided to wait so he could spend more time with family. However, signing early is still a possibility.

Development is just one of the factors he'll be placing a premium on when he makes his decision later this month.

"Definitely schooling, academics that's always number one. Also a team that can win games and a team that can put me in the right spot to get to my goal of making it to the NFL and staying in the NFL. I don't wanna just make it I wanna stay in the NFL."

