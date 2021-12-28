Oregon Offensive Keys to the Game vs. Oklahoma in Alamo Bowl

The Ducks and Sooners will match up in a game where two teams are playing with an interim coach and many players out for a multitude of reasons. With all that being said, this poses some opportunities for Oregon’s offense on Wednesday night. How can the Ducks stay close with Oklahoma? Here are some interesting ideas to watch for.

1. Anthony Brown doesn't turn the ball over

Oregon has been clear and decisive in keeping Anthony Brown as the starting quarterback for the final game of his college career, and he hopes for a bounce-back performance against Oklahoma. The key for Brown will be what has been the key for him all season long — to make good decisions with the football and to keep from turning the ball over. The Ohio State game, which feels like ages ago, is a great example of what he will need to do to be successful against the most talented team Oregon has played since that matchup with the Buckeyes.

2. Let Travis Dye eat

Travis Dye looks to go off on a high note in what could be his final college game, and he has been by far Oregon's best skill player this season. Dye could eclipse 3,000 career rushing yards in this game and for him, that would be a great way to end his Oregon career if he chooses to move on. Oregon’s best option to compete in this game is to feed Dye and go along with the offensive line who will mostly be returning for another season next year. Oklahoma has a great front, so it will be a good battle to watch when the Ducks try to go strength against strength in San Antonio.

3. Get innovative on offense

With Mario Cristobal gone, the entire offense will revolve around Joe Moorhead, who is widely considered to be one of the top play-callers in college football. Moorhead has had some great games this year, but at times it seemed as if he was limited in what he wanted to do because of Mario Cristobal’s physical style of attack. This is now full reign for Moorhead, and I am extremely interested to see what the offense looks like without Mario Cristobal there to influence decisions.

