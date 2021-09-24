Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. Arizona

The Ducks offense is hoping for another explosion against the Don Brown defense.

The No. 3 Ducks welcome Arizona to town Saturday for their first Pac-12 game of the season. Oregon’s offense has struggled throughout the first half in numerous games so far this season, but they always have found a way to jumpstart their offense for the final push to win the game.

With Arizona losing a school-record 15 consecutive games, Oregon’s offense should be able to put up some big numbers against this struggling program. Here are some players to watch on game day.

1. CJ Verdell-Running Back

Verdell carries against Stony Brook in the week 3 matchup at Autzen Stadium. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Verdell has been paramount to the success the Ducks have found so far this season. His ability to earn extra yards is what helps set Oregon up for short-yardage situations. Against Arizona, he should be able to punish an unreliable Arizona rushing defense.

Arizona’s rushing defense allowed 148 yards on the ground in their crushing defeat to Northern Arizona. They will have to improve significantly if they want to hold Verdell to under 100 yards on the ground.

Through the first three games, Verdell has 298 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns. If Arizona wants a chance at all in this game, they have to slow down Verdell.

2. Johnny Johnson III-Wide Receiver

Johnson celebrates a touchdown against Fresno State in week 1 at Autzen Stadium. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Johnson III had an explosive performance against Arizona the last time these teams met at Autzen. He shredded the Arizona defense with four receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. It was a 73-yard touchdown on the second play of the game where he slipped past the secondary and was left wide open for the score.

Johnson III has seven receptions for a total of 117 yards so far this season. Given his ability to catch fire in any given game, I wouldn’t be surprised if he put up big numbers against the Wildcats. If Oregon tries any shots downfield, expect Johnson III to be involved.

3. Ty Thompson-Quarterback

Thompson runs against Stony Brook during his college debut. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

As long as Oregon executes well this weekend and beats Arizona like they should, the Ducks will be able to grant Thompson playing time. This might be the last significant amount of time that Thompson is able to get for the rest of the season, so it would be great to get him some reps against a conference opponent.

In his first game as a Duck last weekend, Thompson completed six of his nine passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Looking at the rest of the schedule, it’s hard to find a team that would allow Thompson to potentially receive the same amount of snaps, so hope for Oregon to take care of business early so we get another look at him.

Bonus: Dont'e Thornton-Wide Receiver

Thornton runs for a touchdown on his first college catch against Stony Brook. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Thornton also made his debut last week for Oregon. In his debut, he caught a pass from Ty Thompson and jetted through the Stony Brook defense to score a 54 yard touchdown. He had another reception for six yards.

Although he didn’t get a ton of snaps against Stony Brook, his potential is what is so exciting. The duo of Thornton and Thompson is looking more and more like the future for the Ducks' offense. Being able to watch both of them play together would be a great sign of what’s to come in the following seasons.

We will see if Oregon plays well enough to allow some of those young guys to get a chance Saturday.

The Ducks open conference play at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

