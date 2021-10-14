Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. California

The Oregon offense has been under a lot of scrutiny since the Ohio State game for slow starts and inconsistencies. The Ducks have another team coming into Autzen Stadium that they will be heavily favored against in the California Golden Bears, who sit at the bottom of the Pac-12 North.

The Ducks need to play like a top-ten team, something they haven't done since week 2 in Columbus. In order for them to do that, these players will be expected to have big-time performances.

1. Anthony Brown - Quarterback

Anthony Brown drops back to pass against Stanford. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

There has been a lot of chatter on social media about the security of Anthony Brown's job, not just in the past couple of weeks, but throughout the entirety of the season as well. Brown had a less than satisfying outing in the loss to Stanford two weeks ago, and now is the time for him to quiet the critics and slam the door of uncertainty shut.

Cal's defense is one of the worst in the Pac-12, particularly against the pass. The Golden Bears allow 281.4 passing yards per game (second-worst in the Pac-12 and 15th-worst in the FBS). While they give up a lot of yards, they have picked off five passes and have defended 21 passes, so the secondary has the ability to make plays on the ball.

Brown will have to be on target and find a rhythm with his talented receivers and tight ends. He should have plenty of time in the pocket, as Cal has not had much success getting after the quarterback this year, logging just seven sacks in five games.

What Cal does do well on defense, however, is stop the run, which has been a focal point of the Golden Bears' defense over the years. They've allowed 119.2 rushing yards per game, but four of their five games have been against offenses that don't run the ball as much or as efficiently as Oregon.

If Cal is able to contain the run, Brown will need to make plays down the field. The downfield pass is a missing element from this offense, and letting it rip deep could make it lethal.

2. Travis Dye - Running Back

Travis Dye cuts upfield against Stanford. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The Oregon backfield now belongs to Travis Dye. CJ Verdell is done for the year, and Dye will get the load of the carries from here on out.

When Dye gets the ball in his hands, good things happen. Over his 415 career touches (370 carries and 45 catches), he has picked up an average of 6.7 yards. He's perhaps the biggest threat on the Ducks' roster to take the ball into the end zone every time he's got it.

The junior back has had a lot of ups and downs when facing Cal. In three career games against the Golden Bears, he averages 89.0 rushing yards per game and has a touchdown. He has also lost three fumbles in his career against Cal, including two in 2019 at Autzen.

It will be interesting to watch how the Ducks will manage the backfield without Verdell because Dye has not recorded at least 20 carries since 2018. When the Ducks were without Verdell at the end of last season, Dye was splitting carries with Cyrus Habibi-Likio and Sean Dollars. Will the Ducks use a 1A/1B duo like they've done with Verdell and Dye over the years, or will they insert more of a committee where a number of guys get carries?

Trey Benson, Seven McGee, and Byron Cardwell will likely get some run as well, but Dye should have significantly more carries, at least to start.

3. Ducks' Offensive Tackles (primarily George Moore, Steven Jones, and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu)

Steven Jones prepares to block against the Stanford defensive line. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

In 2020, the Ducks used a six-man rotation up front, often switching Steven Jones and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu at right tackle. Not much has changed this year, but the right side of the line has sometimes switched in the middle of the game.

With Alex Forsyth returning, the Ducks may want to stick with the same guys up front for as long as this game is competitive to keep communication, play-calling, and protections consistent, but there's another reason that the five/six veterans should be the primary linemen up front on Friday.

Cameron Goode.

The Golden Bears' outside linebacker is the biggest game-wrecker on the Cal defense, and he did his damage against the Ducks last year in the Bears' victory, recording seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a pass breakup.

Mario Cristobal had high praise when asked about the sixth-year senior during the week heading into the game.

"I think he's as good of a edge player and disruptive force as you'll find in the country. I say that without any reservation or hesitation. Just watching him on film, he's different. His ability to change direction, beat tackles and tight ends underneath with power, set edges, win one-on-one, split double-teams, redirect, play the dive, play the quarterback, hunt down and chase down wide zone from the backside, this guy impacts the game in every way imaginable."

Goode will line up against either tackle spot, and he looked elite against Moore and Aumavae-Laulu last year, making life difficult for Tyler Shough and the Ducks' running backs. He's a guy that can make an offensive line coach tear his hair out, and the tackles will have to key in on their mistakes from last year in the film room in order to keep Goode from having another dominant performance.

The tight ends will also play a big role in containing Goode, as there were a few occasions last year where a simple chip block would have prevented him from getting into the backfield.

