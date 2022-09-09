The Oregon Ducks kicked off the Dan Lanning era in unwelcoming fashion, getting crushed by the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs 49-3. It was the first time the Ducks failed to score a touchdown since 2017.

The last time the Ducks opened their season scoring in the single digits was in 2009 when the No. 16 Ducks fell to No. 14 Boise State 19-8 in Bronco Stadium.

For Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, it's crucial to get the offense headed in the right direction, creating explosive plays and lighting up the scoreboard. Here are some players that can help Oregon's offense flip the switch.

1. #23 Chase Cota - Wide Receiver

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota lines up before snap against the Georgia Bulldogs. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

One good thing quarterback Bo Nix did in Atlanta was spread the ball out. Nix hit nine different receivers throughout the game.

But no Duck hit the 40 receiving yard mark. And only nine of Nix's 21 completions were to wide receivers.

The Ducks need a proven pass catcher outside, and nobody is more proven than Chase Cota. He's never done it in Autzen Stadium, but Cota nearly 900 receiving yards in his career UCLA.

Cota is also a South Medford High School legend. Consider this a homecoming of sorts, and expect a good day from Cota.

READ MORE: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington score predictions

2. #56 T.J. Bass - Offensive Lineman

T.J. Bass has been one of Oregon's most consistent offensive linemen since joining the Ducks from the junior college ranks. © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The injury bug has already started to bite the Ducks again. The offense looks like it could be without veteran left guard Ryan Walk against Eastern Washington after he missed the second half of the Georgia game.

It was sophomore Marcus Harper II who replaced Walk last week and is likely to start against Eastern Washington. But to make up for missed depth and talent, T.J. Bass has been practicing at both interior and outside offensive line positions.

Coach Lanning emphasized that Oregon needs to be better at winning the perimeter, and one way to do that is by sealing the edge on run plays. Without Walk, inside running lanes will be harder to come by. Oregon needs the senior Bass lead the O-line.

3. #5 Sean Dollars - Running Back

Sean Dollars led all Oregon running backs against Georgia with 33 rushing yards on four carries. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Oregon actually ended the game with more rushing yards than the Bulldogs -- 140 to 132. But it was hard to tell because Oregon didn't seem to have one consistent runner they preferred.

Except for Nix, who had more carries (8) than any Duck running back.

The Ducks looked at their running backs enough in the passing game. Now it's time to hand them the rock. And Sean Dollars should be the Duck with the rock the most against EWU.

Dollars was the most efficient runner on the field in Mercedes Benz Arena, rushing four times for 33 yards for an average of 8.3 yards per carry. Dollars looked the most convincing out of the Oregon backfield, and he should have a better time now that he isn't running towards Georgia's defensive front.

READ MORE: Oregon ranks inside top 15 of latest SI All-American team recruiting rankings

4. #13 Ty Thompson - Quarterback

Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson goes through warmups ahead of the Georgia game in Atlanta. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Here we are again. A rough performance from Oregon's starting quarterback, and the fans called for Ty Thompson to get a chance. After weeks of not announcing a starter, Lanning stood behind Nix as QB1 after the Georgia game.

Regardless of Lanning's insurance, the Ducks should blow Eastern Washington out of the water -- and let two or even three different quarterbacks see the field.

There won't be an easier matchup for Oregon this season. If Thompson gets a chance this Saturday, look for him to get some much needed reps for the first time since facing Colorado last season.

Join the Community

Follow Graham on Twitter: @grahammetzker

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE