Oregon Offensive Playmaker Earns MVP In 21-7 Win Over Wisconsin Badgers
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 21-7 in week nine of the college football season. The Ducks offense took a bit to warm up, and Wisconsin kept it close at times. Ducks running back Jordon Davison stole the show in the Ducks week nine matchup, carrying 16 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Davison is now averaging 7.1 yards per carry.
Davison earns the MVP of the game from Oregon Ducks on SI.
The Ducks started slow, being held to zero points through the first quarter as the Oregon faithful at Autzen was beginning to feel uneasy. Moore and the Ducks offense began to pick up steam midway through the second quarter as Moore was able to convert first downs and led the Ducks downfield until Davison scored from three yards out to take a touchdown lead.
Ducks Running Game Effective In Dante Moore's Absence
The Ducks passing game was lacking at times, and had to rely on the running game to pick up first downs. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was hit in the helmet in the third quarter and spent 15 minutes in the medical tent on the Oregon sideline. Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas would come into the game as Moore would not return to the game. Thomas would finish 4/4 for 46 yards and one touchdown.
The Ducks put up 335 yards of total offense, a fall-off from the 750 yards they put up against Rutgers in New Jersey last week.
Davison Makes His Case To Be The Starting Running Back
The starting running back position is now a true discussion between Davison and Whittington, Whittington rushed 14 times for 97 yards. Whittington has normally been the first down back while Davison has been saved for goal-line situations, but that may change considering Davison's effectiveness in the Ducks win over Wisconsin.
Davison has now rushed for eight touchdowns on the season while averaging over seven yards per carry. The freshman Ducks running back has been utilized as the goal-line back for the Ducks running attack this season, but Davison saw quite a few carries on early downs in the Ducks matchup against Wisconsin that may give the Ducks coaching staff more faith in Davison.
Davison was tasked with being the main ball carrier in the Ducks win over Wisconsin. With Dante Moore's injury, it was clear the Ducks would have to rely on the run game in the second half. While the starting running back position may now be in question, the top two in the Ducks backfield is clearly Whittington and Davison.
Davison and the Ducks will now get a break in the action for the second time this season, as they enjoy a bye week. The Ducks will follow up their bye week with a trip to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes in week 11. The Hawkeyes defense stood tall as Iowa defeated Minnesota 41-3 at Kinnick Stadium in week 9. Iowa is currently allowing just 13 points per game.