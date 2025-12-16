Oregon's Next Starting Quarterback Might Be Another High-Profile Transfer

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks have been blessed with elite-level quarterback play the last five seasons, and will be hoping to continue that trend into the 2026 season. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore will face a massive decision to either come back to Eugene for one more season, or declare for the NFL Draft.

If Moore does in fact head to the NFL, Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola has been rumored to be a player the Ducks could be interested in grabbing from the transfer portal.

Raiola's Sophomore Season Cut Short Due To Injury

Sep 6, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets Herbie Husker as the team arrives before a game against the Akron Zips at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Raiola, the former five-star recruit, started 22 straight games for the Huskers until he suffered a broken fibula in the Huskers' game against USC back in early November. Raiola was 181/250 through the air for exactly 2,000 yards in nine games with the Huskers this season.

Raiola had a three-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio this season, tossing 18 touchdowns and just six picks. The Huskers went 6-3 in nine games with Raiola this season, before finishing the season at 7-5.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Raiola had a much better, albeit shorter, sophomore season than his freshman year. He was able to cut back on his interceptions from 11 to six, while bumping up his completion percentage in the process.

His exit from Nebraska had been rumored for quite some time after Raiola suffering a season-ending injury during the 2025 season. As Raiola looks to return from a broken fibula, he will be doing so with a new program.

Remainder Of Oregon Season Could Dictate Moore's Decision

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Only time will tell what Dante Moore decides to do about his future, but it is possible it could hinge on the Ducks' playoff success. If Moore were to lead the Ducks to their first-ever national championship, there would be little reason to return to Oregon.

If the Ducks get upset by JMU in the first round or if they lose to Texas Tech in the quarterfinals, then unfinished business could be a reason for Moore to return to Eugene.

If Raiola does indeed come to the Ducks via the transfer portal, he would be stocked with elite offensive weapons. Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore will look to have a healthy 2026, and Raiola would be flanked by two of the best running backs in college football in Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison.

The Ducks have gone through the portal before to grab their quarterbacks. Former Ducks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel both transferred to Oregon to finish out their college careers, and Moore transferred back to Oregon from UCLA after being committed to the Ducks as a high school senior.

With the Ducks currently boasting five former Oregon quarterbacks currently in the NFL, it’s easy to see why transferring to Oregon would be in the front of mind for any quarterback in the transfer portal.