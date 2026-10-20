Oregon’s Path Forward on Offense Goes Beyond Evan Stewart

EUGENE - Oregon’s comeback win over Nebraska gave the Ducks something to build on. It showed they can work through adversity and find a way to win, even while their offense is finding its footing.

The last 48 hours have brought a swirl of rumors and it is important to separate what’s confirmed vs. what remains unknown. Looking for an overreaction or speculation? Look elsewhere. First, the facts. Then, what coach Dan Lanning said and what it means for an offense working to take its next step.

oregon ducks receiver evan stewart | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

Oregon Receiver Evan Stewart’s DUII Arrest

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart was stopped at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), according to a Springfield Police Department release issued Monday afternoon.

During the traffic stop, “the officer developed probable cause to arrest Evan Stewart for DUII,” police said. Stewart was then transported to the Springfield Municipal Jail.

Springfield Police said officers terminated a separate vehicle pursuit earlier Sunday morning, but the investigation into that incident was continuing. Police said Stewart had no suspected involvement in that incident. An arrest does not establish guilt. Stewart is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

oregon ducks receiver evan stewart | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

The incident followed Oregon's 17-14 win over Nebraska at Autzen Stadium on Saturday night. Stewart did not play in that game because of an injury.

Dan Lanning Addresses 'Disappointing' Incident

Lanning began his regularly scheduled Monday media availability by discussing the incident, saying the program was still gathering information and would handle its response internally.

"Obviously, there's an incident this weekend that didn't match our standard here in our program," Lanning said. "There will be appropriate action taken. We're still gathering some details on what that situation looks like, but that will be handled internally. I'm not going to respond to any other questions about that. We're going to handle that with our guys."

"There's an expectation of how you have to act and how you need to perform," Lanning said. "It kind of overshadows the success that we had on Saturday, which is disappointing. But that will be handled by us internally, and it's not something I'm going to speak on publicly."

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches his team warm up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evan Stewart’s Situation Adds to Oregon’s Offensive Questions

Oregon is working with a different offensive lineup than it expected entering the season.

A quarterback competition. A rotating offensive line. Injured receivers. More involvement from the head coach. Operational changes.

That’s a lot of moving parts for an offense trying to find consistency.

In two full games without starting quarterback Dante Moore, who has been sidelined with a concussion, the Ducks have averaged 16 points and 257 total yards. They have totaled only three offensive touchdowns across eight quarters.

Those numbers leave room for improvement. They also help show why Saturday’s late comeback mattered.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) gives an interview after a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Backup quarterback Dylan Raiola supplied a spark during the Nebraska comeback. He replaced Brock Thomas in the fourth quarter and helped the Ducks generate 151 yards, more than their first three quarters combined. Raiola capped a 20-play, 82-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jamari Johnson with 28 seconds remaining.

That finish gave Oregon something to build on and Raiola a case to start against Illinois if Moore remains unavailable. Lanning said the competition will continue at quarterback this week.

Moore suffered a concussion against USC on Sept. 26. While he has been practicing and participating in pregame warmups over the past two weeks, no timeline for his return has been announced. Lanning has emphasized caution and has not confirmed whether Moore has completed concussion protocol.

From a football standpoint, Stewart’s availability is one part of that larger challenge. His DUII arrest is a separate legal matter. Lanning has not publicly revealed whether Stewart will miss playing time as a result of the incident. Stewart’s absence against Nebraska was because of injury.

Stewart is the Ducks' leading receiver, totaling 27 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns in five appearances. That includes a 44-yard touchdown reception from backup quarterback Brock Thomas against UCLA. His production is a challenge to replace.

Without Stewart in the Nebraska game, Oregon sophomore receiver Dakorien Moore was targeted 14 times with seven receptions and 36 yards while tight end Jamari Johnson finished with nine targets, five receptions, 35 yards and one touchdown.

Oregon Ducks receiver Evan Stewart during fall camp | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on SI

Finding more consistency will require improvement throughout the lineup. Better protection and a dependable running game can help put Oregon’s quarterbacks and receivers in better positions, particularly after the Ducks converted three of 17 third downs against Nebraska.

Lanning has indicated Oregon has made operational changes and that he is spending more time with the offense. Speaking after the Nebraska game, before Stewart’s Sunday morning arrest, he expressed confidence in the players and pulled back the curtain a little on the moving parts.

“We have enough talent and enough players to be better than we’ve been. That being said, it does look like a different group than the one we started the season with. We thought we were going to have Jeremiah McClellan, Evan Stewart and Dante Moore. There are some different pieces to the puzzle out there, and we’re working really, really hard to shuffle things around and figure it out,” Lanning said.

Saturday did not answer all the offensive questions but it gave Oregon some positive momentum. The Ducks found a way to finish together. Next up? The Ducks hit the road for a game against Illinois at 12 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.