Oregon Players React to Hiring of Dan Lanning as Next Head Coach
On Saturday afternoon, a mere five days after Mario Cristobal left Eugene to take the head coaching job at Miami, Oregon named Dan Lanning the program's next head football coach.
Lanning, the current defensive coordinator at Georgia, has established himself as one of the elite recruiters in all of college football and top, young defensive mind. Oregon players took to Twitter to express their excitement over the hire.
Lanning will be formally announced as Oregon's next head coach on Monday at 2 p.m. PT at the Hatfield Dowlin-Complex. The press conference will be live streamed on the Oregon Football Twitter and Facebook pages and the GoDucks YouTube channel.
Oregon Players React to Dan Lanning Hire
The Ducks have found their next man for the job and the players are fired up
Who is New Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning?
Meet the new leader of the Oregon football program
Torres' Take: Oregon Takes a Chance on Dan Lanning
The Ducks still made the splash hire despite this year's chaotic coaching carousel
You may also like:
Torres' Take: Oregon takes a chance on Dan Lanning
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox