Oregon Players React to Dan Lanning Hire

Oregon has found its man and the players are fired up.

On Saturday afternoon, a mere five days after Mario Cristobal left Eugene to take the head coaching job at Miami, Oregon named Dan Lanning the program's next head football coach.

Lanning, the current defensive coordinator at Georgia, has established himself as one of the elite recruiters in all of college football and top, young defensive mind. Oregon players took to Twitter to express their excitement over the hire.

Lanning will be formally announced as Oregon's next head coach on Monday at 2 p.m. PT at the Hatfield Dowlin-Complex. The press conference will be live streamed on the Oregon Football Twitter and Facebook pages and the GoDucks YouTube channel.

Torres' Take: Oregon takes a chance on Dan Lanning

