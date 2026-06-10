Oregon Quarterback Will Mencl's Personality Stands Out As Spotlight Grows

Oregon Ducks four-star quarterback commit Will Mencl is just a teenager who has yet to even go to his senior prom. Yet, Mencl is becoming one of the most visible recruits in the nation, with a voice that is carrying in his recruiting cycle.

Mencl has already been vocal about four-star receiver Dakota Guerrant as a player he hopes commits to Oregon and coach Dan Lanning.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, he's giving fans a better idea of who he is as a person and competitor. How he thinks is important as the Ducks look to carry on a strong legacy at quarterback.

Get To Know Will Mencl

In a video posted by 247Sports, Mencl asked some "get to know you questions." His answers range from light to insightful.

Favorite app: TikTok

Favorite emoji: Laughing-crying emoji

Hidden talent: “I can juggle, and I’m starting to golf.”

Heisman Trophy or national championship: National championship

Someone who left him starstruck: Justin Jefferson

Best game-day atmosphere: "USC vs. Oregon. It was kind of like to see who gets in the playoffs.”

Why does this matter?

First of all, Mencl chose a National Championship over the Heisman Trophy. That shows that even as a young player, he prioritizes team success over personal success. Good news is, at Oregon those two usually go hand in hand for quarterbacks. Former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota won the Heisman while Joey Harrington, Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel were Heisman finalists.

Get to know Elite 11 Finalist Will Mencl 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9ekYScKpOa — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 9, 2026

Most importantly, his answer shows that he aligns with Lanning's team DNA: Connection, growth, toughness, sacrifice.

Another notable answer is his game-day atmosphere answer: Oregon vs. USC on Nov. 22 at Autzen Stadium. Oregon beat the Trojans in a high-stakes top-15 matchup with ESPN's GameDay in Eugene. It's a good sign that Mencl loved the roar of Oregon's faithful at Autzen as they beat a Big Ten foe, and dealing a blow to USC's playoff chances.

Mencl's Oregon Opportunity

The 6-3, 205-pound Mencl has a sky-high ceiling with the Ducks. He is in the 2027 recruiting cycle and plays high school football at Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) hands the ball off to running back David Douglas (25) during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mencl has a chance to add to the growing quarterback legacy in Eugene, after committing to the Ducks in April over the Auburn Tigers and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Most recently, Mencl was named as the No. 5 top performer out of the 20 participants at the Elite 11 Finals.

Mencl's arm talent stood out on the final day of the three-day premier quarterback showcase of the summer, completing 20-for-23 throws with three touchdowns and one interception while being sacked once.

Next up, he will prepare for Nike's The Opening Finals at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, from June 24 through 26.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws against Hamilton during an Open Semifinal game against Hamilton at Dobson High School in Mesa, on Nov. 29, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Currently, Rivals ranks Mencl as the No. 49 overall player in the country, the No. 3 quarterback in the 2027 class, and the No. 1 player coming out of the state of Arizona.

In his junior season at Chandler, Mencl threw for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns while completing 70.3 percent of his passes. Mencl stands out for his dual threat ability, adding 741 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. He led Chandler to a 10-3 record and a trip to the Arizona Open Division championship game.

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class Commits

Four-star quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, Arizona)

Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm, Texas)

Four-star linebacker Toa Satele (Mililani, HI)

Four-star running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, Texas)

Four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett (Alabaster, Alabama)

Four-star safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Four-star inside offensive lineman Gus Corsair (Hays, Kansas)

Four-star EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, Oregon)

Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner (Saint Joseph, Illinois)

Four-star safety Malakai Taufoou (San Mateo, California)

Four-star defensive lineman Achilles Reyna (Seattle, Washington)

Three-star tight end George VanSandt (Portland, Oregon)

Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael (Turlock, California)

Three-star athlete Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington (Happy Valley, Oregon)

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