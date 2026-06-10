Oregon Quarterback Will Mencl's Personality Stands Out As Spotlight Grows
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Oregon Ducks four-star quarterback commit Will Mencl is just a teenager who has yet to even go to his senior prom. Yet, Mencl is becoming one of the most visible recruits in the nation, with a voice that is carrying in his recruiting cycle.
Mencl has already been vocal about four-star receiver Dakota Guerrant as a player he hopes commits to Oregon and coach Dan Lanning.
Now, he's giving fans a better idea of who he is as a person and competitor. How he thinks is important as the Ducks look to carry on a strong legacy at quarterback.
Get To Know Will Mencl
In a video posted by 247Sports, Mencl asked some "get to know you questions." His answers range from light to insightful.
Favorite app: TikTok
Favorite emoji: Laughing-crying emoji
Hidden talent: “I can juggle, and I’m starting to golf.”
Heisman Trophy or national championship: National championship
Someone who left him starstruck: Justin Jefferson
Best game-day atmosphere: "USC vs. Oregon. It was kind of like to see who gets in the playoffs.”
Why does this matter?
First of all, Mencl chose a National Championship over the Heisman Trophy. That shows that even as a young player, he prioritizes team success over personal success. Good news is, at Oregon those two usually go hand in hand for quarterbacks. Former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota won the Heisman while Joey Harrington, Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel were Heisman finalists.
Most importantly, his answer shows that he aligns with Lanning's team DNA: Connection, growth, toughness, sacrifice.
Another notable answer is his game-day atmosphere answer: Oregon vs. USC on Nov. 22 at Autzen Stadium. Oregon beat the Trojans in a high-stakes top-15 matchup with ESPN's GameDay in Eugene. It's a good sign that Mencl loved the roar of Oregon's faithful at Autzen as they beat a Big Ten foe, and dealing a blow to USC's playoff chances.
Mencl's Oregon Opportunity
The 6-3, 205-pound Mencl has a sky-high ceiling with the Ducks. He is in the 2027 recruiting cycle and plays high school football at Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona.
Mencl has a chance to add to the growing quarterback legacy in Eugene, after committing to the Ducks in April over the Auburn Tigers and Penn State Nittany Lions.
Most recently, Mencl was named as the No. 5 top performer out of the 20 participants at the Elite 11 Finals.
Mencl's arm talent stood out on the final day of the three-day premier quarterback showcase of the summer, completing 20-for-23 throws with three touchdowns and one interception while being sacked once.
Next up, he will prepare for Nike's The Opening Finals at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, from June 24 through 26.
Currently, Rivals ranks Mencl as the No. 49 overall player in the country, the No. 3 quarterback in the 2027 class, and the No. 1 player coming out of the state of Arizona.
In his junior season at Chandler, Mencl threw for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns while completing 70.3 percent of his passes. Mencl stands out for his dual threat ability, adding 741 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. He led Chandler to a 10-3 record and a trip to the Arizona Open Division championship game.
Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class Commits
- Four-star quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, Arizona)
- Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm, Texas)
- Four-star linebacker Toa Satele (Mililani, HI)
- Four-star running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, Texas)
- Four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett (Alabaster, Alabama)
- Four-star safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)
- Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
- Four-star inside offensive lineman Gus Corsair (Hays, Kansas)
- Four-star EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, North Carolina)
- Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, Oregon)
- Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner (Saint Joseph, Illinois)
- Four-star safety Malakai Taufoou (San Mateo, California)
- Four-star defensive lineman Achilles Reyna (Seattle, Washington)
- Three-star tight end George VanSandt (Portland, Oregon)
- Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael (Turlock, California)
- Three-star athlete Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, Utah)
- Three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington (Happy Valley, Oregon)
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus